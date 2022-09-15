Niyel Launches Africa Data Governance Hub

In celebration of International Literacy Day, and as part of its mission to promote greater collaboration within the data governance sector across the continent, Niyel and its partners have launched the Africa Data Governance Hub for citizens with a keen interest in digital rights, data governance and tech policy.

The Africa Data Governance Hub gives users access to the most diverse, transformative and inclusive knowledge hub in Africa.

The open platform is a collation of resources and actors with a rich community of players consisting of activists, policy makers, researchers, government institutions, advocacy organizations, philanthropy organizations, Ph.D. students, young students, grassroots organizations, feminist organizations and more.

Under the theme ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’, this year’s International Literacy Day seeks to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all. The launch of Niyel’s Africa Data Governance Hub is a real example of using digital means to reshape learning spaces and demonstrates the organization’s commitment to establishing data literacy across the continent.

Commenting on the launch of the platform, Valerie Traore, Founder and Executive Director of Niyel says, “Today marks a giant leap forward for data governance on the continent and we are so thrilled to launch the Africa Data Governance Hub. Through the power of technology and the coming together of like-minded organizations, we have been able to build a platform that is more than just a website. It’s a learning space and community that demonstrates how existing problems can be solved collectively through knowledge sharing and meaningful connections.”

“Whether you are an individual, organization or government institution, the hub provides numerous opportunities to learn and engage. We are confident the content provided on the hub will go a long way to help establish data literacy on the continent, and ultimately contribute to this year’s International Literacy Day agenda of rethinking learning spaces for quality and inclusive education.”

The hub is unique in how it helps to facilitate collaboration and combats the issue of misinformation through a fact-checking mechanism. It also provides the much-needed stage for grass-roots organizations who often don’t have their efforts adequately acknowledged. This platform will legitimize the work they do and recognize their contributions to the ideals within our industry.

The platform can be accessed at www.datagoverenancehub.org and provides users with e-courses, a directory of key actors, policy briefs, technical briefs, news and events, opportunities for collaborative projects and a blog feature for sharing thought leadership pieces. The platform is available in both English and French and users can sign-up for free membership.

Pre-launch user reviews of the platform reveal what some organizations think the hub will bring to the sector.

Commenting on the user experience, Onyekachi Eke from Southern Voice says, “It’s a great innovation and quite a user-friendly platform with no hitches.” Emet Oluwafemi Sodjegbe from WACSI adds, “This is a website set up by Africans for Africans. Easy to use and beautifully designed.”

Pauline Ngimwa from Partnership for African Social and Governance Research (PASGR) believes it’s an excellent initiative and the go-to place for African data governance, and Mabel Shu from WACSI gave her thumbs up by saying, “It’s an amazing platform for advancing good data governance by Africans for Africans.”

Under the theme ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’, this year’s International Literacy Day seeks to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.

The launch of Niyel’s Africa Data Governance Hub is a real example of using digital means to reshape learning spaces and demonstrates the organization’s commitment to establishing data literacy across the continent.

Commenting on the launch of the platform, Valerie Traore, Founder and Executive Director of Niyel says, “Today marks a giant leap forward for data governance on the continent and we are so thrilled to launch the Africa Data Governance Hub. Through the power of technology and the coming together of like-minded organizations, we have been able to build a platform that is more than just a website. It’s a learning space and community that demonstrates how existing problems can be solved collectively through knowledge sharing and meaningful connections.”

“Whether you are an individual, organization or government institution, the hub provides numerous opportunities to learn and engage. We are confident the content provided on the hub will go a long way to help establish data literacy on the continent, and ultimately contribute to this year’s International Literacy Day agenda of rethinking learning spaces for quality and inclusive education.”

The hub is unique in how it helps to facilitate collaboration and combats the issue of misinformation through a fact-checking mechanism. It also provides the much-needed stage for grass-roots organizations who often don’t have their efforts adequately acknowledged.

This platform will legitimize the work they do and recognize their contributions to the ideals within our industry.

The platform can be accessed at www.datagoverenancehub.org and provides users with e-courses, a directory of key actors, policy briefs, technical briefs, news and events, opportunities for collaborative projects and a blog feature for sharing thought leadership pieces. The platform is available in both English and French and users can sign-up for free membership.

Pre-launch user reviews of the platform reveal what some organizations think the hub will bring to the sector.

Commenting on the user experience, Onyekachi Eke from Southern Voice says, “It’s a great innovation and quite a user-friendly platform with no hitches.” Emet Oluwafemi Sodjegbe from WACSI adds, “This is a website set up by Africans for Africans. Easy to use and beautifully designed.”

Pauline Ngimwa, Africa Data Governance Hub

Pauline Ngimwa from Partnership for African Social and Governance Research (PASGR) believes it’s an excellent initiative and the go-to place for African data governance, and Mabel Shu from WACSI gave her thumbs up by saying, “It’s an amazing platform for advancing good data governance by Africans for Africans.”

Related