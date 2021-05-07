Amazon Digital Products
NKJV, Faithlife Illustrated Study Bible, Leathersoft, Pink, Indexed, Red Letter Edition: Biblical Insights You Can See
The world’s most powerful Bible software brings you the most visually striking new study Bible!
From the makers of Logos Bible Software, the NKJV Faithlife Illustrated Study Bible’s striking illustrations and comprehensive verse-by-verse insights will serve as a guide to help you understand and apply God’s Word. With informative contributions by respected scholars and bestselling authors like Charles Stanley, Randy Alcorn, and Ed Stetzer, and over 100 innovative infographics, this NIV study Bible brings the stories of Scripture to life and helps you to see events, places and people clearly.
Features:
- Complete text of the New King James Version (NKJV)
- In-depth book introductions that include an outline and information on authorship, background, structure, themes, and a map, a timeline, or both
- Verse-by-verse study notes with the unique focus of revealing nuances from the original biblical languages for modern readers
- Informative contributions by Charles Stanley, Randy Alcorn, and Ed Stetzer, among others
- Over 100 innovative full color infographics, comprehensive timelines and informative tables to enrich Bible study
- Three detailed life-of-Jesus event timelines chronicling his infancy and early ministry, the journey to Jerusalem, and the passion and resurrection
- 27 family trees and people diagrams illustrate the interconnectedness of key characters in Scripture
- Helpful overview articles give a bird’s-eye view of the books of the Bible, noting the type of literature and key themes of each book.
- 14 original color maps at the back of the Bible provide historical and geographical context for key events of the Old and New Testaments
- Words of Christ in red
- Thumb indexed to make finding the books of the Bible easier
- Leathersoft cover lays flat when open
- 9-point type size
