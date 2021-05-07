NKJV, Faithlife Illustrated Study Bible, Leathersoft, Pink, Indexed, Red Letter Edition: Biblical Insights You Can See



Price: $89.97

(as of May 07,2021 09:46:33 UTC – Details)

The world’s most powerful Bible software brings you the most visually striking new study Bible!

From the makers of Logos Bible Software, the NKJV Faithlife Illustrated Study Bible’s striking illustrations and comprehensive verse-by-verse insights will serve as a guide to help you understand and apply God’s Word. With informative contributions by respected scholars and bestselling authors like Charles Stanley, Randy Alcorn, and Ed Stetzer, and over 100 innovative infographics, this NIV study Bible brings the stories of Scripture to life and helps you to see events, places and people clearly.

Features: