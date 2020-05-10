NMC proposes $35k project for council office

news, local-news,

The Northern Midlands Council is proposing a $35,000 project to install solar panels and a new flag pole at its Longford office. The project at 13 Smith Street, Longford is estimated to cost $35,000. The project includes installing 20 kilowatt solar panels on the office's roof and a new flag pole at the office's main entrance. The development application is available for public comment on the council's website until May 13.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/9775420c-053e-459e-a5dd-218b5b972964.png/r0_11_1073_617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg