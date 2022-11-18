NMIMS Data Science programs rule the roost in Analytics India Magazine (AIM) 2022 rankings

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Analytics India Magazine has ranked SVKM NMIMS’ four Data Science programs offered by NMIMS Schools of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics (SOMASA), Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME), and School of Business Management among the ’20 Best PG Data Science Programs’ in India this year.

The programs offered by the respective schools have consistently found a mention in the prestigious AIM rankings over the years. And this year was no exception. The Masters of Science in Statistics and Data Science program ranked second, the M.Tech Data Science & Business Analytics ranked fifth, the MBA in Business Analytics ranked tenth, and the M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence ranked thirteenth. The rankings across schools emphasise the consistency and quality of education imparted at NMIMS.

About AIM Rankings:

Analytics India Magazine (AIM), the most credible source of information for Machine Learning Developers & Data Scientists, has been ranking postgraduate programs in Data Sciences for the last eight years. The rankings are declared after rigorous research (survey) and based on parameters like return on investment, certification value, program success, student engagement, and curriculum development. The AIM rankings help students keen on pursuing Data Science and Analytics programs in their decision-making process for choosing the right school.

M.Sc. in Statistics and Data Science, School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics (SOMASA)

With the firm realization that statistical methods are used to derive meaningful insights from data, NMIMS has merged the traditional Master’s course in Statistics with the Data Science course. The M.Sc. in Statistics and Data Science, thus, has a unique curriculum and is aligned with the industry requirements. World-renowned experts in the field as guest faculty further add value to the program and help the students cope with industry demands confidently.

M.Tech in Data Science (Business Analytics), Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering

The two-year postgraduate program is designed keeping in mind the latest developments in the industry. Continuous evaluation of the curriculum in consultation with reputed academicians and industry experts, industry visits, and industry-based project works keep the students of MPSTME updated on the latest trends and open job vistas for them. Highly qualified faculty and state-of-the-art facilities at the school add to the enriching experience of the students.

MBA in Business Analytics

The program combines Business Analytics and Management Consulting effectively to offer students managerial skills and analytical thinking. Substantiated by practical training, the program helps the students to take on and find solutions to business challenges through data-driven insights. Under the program, students are also given opportunities to participate in industry projects to enhance their perspective of the real-business world.

M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence, Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering

In line with its vision of keeping pace with the latest in science and technology, the MTech in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is futuristic and, at the same time, tackles real-world problem-solving with the aid of AI. It also includes an introduction to Robotics and industrial automation.

About NMIMS

Built on an inspiring 41-year legacy, NMIMS stands proud as a Deemed-to-be University, offering multiple disciplines across multiple campuses. Consistent academic quality, research focus, faculty members with Fulbright Scholarships for post-doctoral researchers, and strong industry links have elevated it to the nation’s top centres of educational excellence and research.

NMIMS has been pursuing the ideal combination of classroom education and practical experience to develop multiskilled, confident, and versatile future leaders. There is a strong emphasis on developing outstanding programs and proactive curricula to meet the needs of the students. The University believes in cultivating a scientific spirit of inquiry in students and shaping them into leaders and responsible citizens who will go on to play the role of changemakers in society through value-based education.