‘No answer?’ MP speechless on live TV

Foreign Minister Marise Payne was grilled into silence over the leaking of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s provocative tell-all memoir.

Publishers of the e-book version of Mr Turnbull’s new book, A Bigger Picture, today claimed they had been hacked or pirated, and would be taking legal action to bring the problem under control.

The leak triggered a furious response from Hardie Grant publisher Sandy Grant, who fired off a legal warning to the Prime Minister’s office alleging a “massive” breach of copyright, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Speaking on ABC political panel showInsiders this morning, Ms Payne revealed she received a copy of the e-book and immediately deleted it.

“I have not been responsible for disseminating any (copies of the book),” Ms Payne was quick to assert.

“I’ve received and deleted and I would encourage anyone who has received, to do the same thing,” she added, prompting a blunt follow-up question from host David Speers.

media_camera Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne refuses to answer Speers’ question on Insiders. Picture: ABC

“Did it come from the Prime Minister’s Office? This is the suggestion from the publisher,” he posed.

“Absolutely not,” Ms Payne said.

“Who did it come from?” Mr Speers probed.

“I’ve received and deleted. That’s the most important thing,” she replied.

Speers repeated the question.

“Received and deleted,” Ms Payne reiterated.

“I’ll take that as ‘no answer’?,” Speers attempted once more.

This prompted a few seconds of uncomfortable silence as Ms Payne refused to say anything and appeared to stifle a laugh on screen.

“I think we will,” he concluded.

Agricultural Minister David Littleproud also told media he received a copy of the leaked book today, but deleted it immediately.

He commented that Mr Turnbull was “trying to make an honest dollar”, and anyone who received a copy of the pirated version should promptly delete it too.

media_camera Mr Littleproud said former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was ‘just trying to make an honest dollar’ with his new book, which was leaked online this weekend. Picture: Richard Dobson

“I received it on WhatsApp and I deleted it immediately,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I received it from someone outside of government.

“I haven’t read it, and any other copy I get I will delete immediately.”

media_camera Malcolm Turnbull’s

A Bigger Picture takes aim at his former colleagues, even revealing details of their sex lives.

A Bigger Picture is said to be filled with gossip about politicians’ sex and personal lives, including Barnaby Joyce, mystery cabinet ministers and Nationals MP George Christensen.

In what are sure to be international headline-grabbing revelations, Mr Turnbull recounts a private conversation with Barack Obama where the former US president described Donald Trump as “a lunatic”.

And on Thursday, Kevin Rudd confirmed a story in the memoir that recalls a time he called Mr Turnbull a “little f**king rat”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has brushed off questions about Mr Turnbull’s memoir in recent days, saying he is “not interested” in it and focused on responding to the COVID-19 virus.

The book could pose an issue to Mr Morrison, as it is said to lift the lid on the leadership turmoil that cost Mr Turnbull his job in August 2018, claiming Mr Morrison played a “double game”.

Mr Turnbull also claims Mr Morrison weakened the government with his handling of tax reform as treasurer in early 2016.

