No consent needed from receiving states to run Shramik special trains: Railways | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The railway ministry on Tuesday said it doesn’t require consent of any receiving state to run Shramik Special trains , a move set to escalate the face off between Centre and states.

The railway ministry’s clarification came hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under Disaster Management Act which came out with a fresh set of norms for running Shramik Specials.

The order said railway ministry will permit Shramik Special trains in consultation with MHA. The railway ministry will finalise the schedules and stoppages of these trains and will communicate to states and UTs for preparation to receive passengers .

So, from now onwards, only sending states will have to give the list of passengers to railways to run these trains.

Till now railways maintained it had no role to decide on the running of trains and it was for two participating states to take decision . Once they gave consent, Indian Railways ran trains.

Sources said the new decision will put the ball in the recieving states’ courts. If they refuse to accept trains, it will work against the local government and they face ire from migrants originating from those states.

Secondly, if they fail to make necessary arrangement to receive passengers, they will face criticism.