No conviction for teenager who threw steel at police

A St Leonards teenager who threw a piece of steel at police was spared a conviction on Friday. Lachlan John Blackberry, 19, had a fight with his half-sister on December 27 last year. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania When police went to a Glen Esk Lane property to respond to the incident, officers found Blackberry in a laneway with a large piece of steel in his hand. Capsicum spray was use to apprehend Blackberry, but it had limited effect and he ran from police. While running he threw a piece of steel at police, but it did not hit anyone. IN OTHER NEWS: Blackberry pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a police officer when he faced Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday. Police dropped assault and injure property charges they previously laid against Blackerry. In court Blackberry was supported by his half-sister, who he has now reconciled with. Magistrate Ken Stanton said while Blackberry had no prior convictions, his conduct was inexcusable. “Your youth means the primary objective I must give weight to in sentencing you is your rehabilitation,” Mr Stanton told Blackerry. “That’s the best way of protecting the community long term, to ensure you do’t commit any offences again.” Mr Stanton adjourned Blackberry’s case for 12 months, issued no conviction and said if the teen behaved for the next year, he could put the incident behind him.

