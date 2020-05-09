No COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tasmania for second straight day

coronavirus,

No new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Tasmania on Saturday, the state’s Public Health director Dr Mark Veitch said. “The state’s total remains at 225 cases,” Dr Veitch said. “Processing of testing is continuing…any Tasmanian with cold or flu-like symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fever should contact their GP or call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 to arrange testing for coronavirus.” Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/184cbe78-20c3-4242-bed1-42de1553e773.jpg/r11_285_4977_3091_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg