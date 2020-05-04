coronavirus, Peter Gutwein, education, Josh Willie, Catholic Education Tasmania, coronavirus, COVID-19

There is no guarantee school celebration dinners will go ahead at the end of the year. Premier Peter Gutwein said what students should expect was for the government to do its best to keep them safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “If that means that end-of-year graduation dinners can’t be conducted as they would have in the past then I’m sorry but that’s the case,” Mr Gutwein said. Commenting on reports school camps scheduled for the end of the year had already been cancelled, Mr Gutwein said advice would be taken on this matter. “Early in the piece school camps were one of things that were stopped,” he said. “Right through this we’ve looked to limit the amount of travel around the state. “It will be a matter of working with the Education Department and public health as to what the risk is later in the year.” Tasmanian Association of State School Organisations president Nigel Jones said, looking at what was happening with cases of COVID-19 in schools in other states, he agreed with Mr Gutwein. “The Premier is correct in putting people on notice to say, for example, school socials, end-of-year dinners, any school excursions and so on may not proceed,” Mr Jones said. “I can understand the cautious approach the Premier is taking. If we drop the ball we could have a second wave come through.” Mr Gutwein also reiterated the government would continue to review its position on schools over this term. “We remain consistent – over the course of this term parents should keep their children at home unless they can’t support their child’s learning or they are going to work,” Mr Gutwein said. “Schools will remain open. “If we need to be flexible then we will be.” Labor education spokesman Josh Willie said his party supported the government’s message to keep children home where possible but voiced concerns about the return to classroom teaching. “The Premier has stated that planning for recovery will begin this week, and it is critical that along with the health and economic considerations we understand what the education response will be,” Mr Willie said. “The circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic are changing rapidly and rightly the current arrangements are subject to ongoing review. “Labor urges the government to ensure that any change in advice from public health is considered in consultation with the broader education workforce.” Meanwhile, Catholic Education Tasmania has issued a statement saying it has always welcomed any student coming to school during the COVID-19 crisis. CET executive director Gerard Gaskin said this came after a recent newsletter from a Tasmanian Catholic college failed to express the organisation’s policy correctly. “Your decision to send your child back to school, for whatever reason, will be accepted without question,” Dr Gaskin said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/tU3s4GQYJcpNYMWcjKYZt4/498363c0-8c94-46aa-ac2c-da3a6cd1b16f.jpg/r0_307_5760_3561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg