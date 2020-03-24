No gyms? Katrina Kaif shares her home workout routine during quarantine. Watch video

Katrina Kaif is a fitness freak and rarely ever misses the gym. With gyms across the country shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, she is keeping up with her fitness routine by working out at home, and shared a tutorial for her fans as well.

Katrina shared a split-screen video of her and celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala working out on their respective terraces. The fitness routine included warm-up exercises as well as the actual workout. “WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe.

#Warmup:

1. Squat with feet hip width apart – 2 sets x 25 reps

2. Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps 3. Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps 4. Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps

#Workout:

1. Forward and Backward Lunge – 2 sets x 15 reps 2. In Hover, Hip Dips – 3 sets x 20 reps 3. Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick – 3 sets x 15 reps 4. Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps 5. Landis or Single Leg Squat – 3 sets x 15 reps 6. Squat Jacks – 3 sets x 25 reps,” the actor wrote in her caption.

Last week, Katrina shared another workout video from her terrace, featuring Yasmin. The routine included squats, push-ups, lunges and mountain climbers. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Katrina has been sharing glimpses from her house, as she and her sister Isabelle Kaif practice self-isolation. She shared a video of herself playing the guitar and singing, catching up with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on a video call and even shared a “professional tutorial” of how to do the dishes properly.

Also read: Ankita Srivastava says choosing Balraj Syal in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge ‘doesn’t mean our next step is to get engaged’

Katrina was all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, but its release has been pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. While she has no other films in her kitty, she has been busy with her makeup line.

Follow @htshowbiz for more