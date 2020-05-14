No, Khloé Kardashian Isn’t Pregnant And She’s Tired Of The “Nasty,” “Hurtful,” And “Despicable” Things People Have Said About Her

The clown memes were out of pocket.

Earlier today, rumors began swirling that Khloé Kardashian was expecting her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Now, I’m gonna be honest. I have no idea how these rumors got started.

Sure, last month, in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé revealed that she was taking steps to have future children and that instead of freezing unfertilized eggs, she’d discussed the possibility of combining her eggs with sperm and freezing embryos. More specifically, Tristan’s sperm.

And apparently she’s been sharing a lot of photos from just the waist up, as well as pics with pink in them???

Well, I’m notoriously bad at math, but even I know that that doesn’t add up to a pregnancy! Still, rumors picked up steam, and Khloé started trending on Twitter.

People slammed Khloé online and criticized her for seemingly having another baby with Tristan:

so y’all r telling me that khloe is pregnant by Tristan after he cheated on her TWICE when she was 9 MONTHS pregnant and after she tried to ruin jordyn’s life? i-

And many brought up Jordyn Woods, too:

Khloe Kardashian really tried to ruin Jordyn Woods life because Tristan kissed her to then go running back to him to have another child with him?? Make it make sense, I hate it here

Kylie jenner after losing her friendship with Jordyn just for khloe to get pregnant by Tristan again

Things finally got so out of hand that Khloé had to speak up. “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” she said in a tweet.

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

The 35-year-old confirmed that the pregnancy rumor was just that — a rumor.

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.

She concluded that people “should focus on their own lives/families” and put positivity into the world instead of “nastiness.” AKA, mind ya damn business!

Funny how picky&amp;choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.

Couldn’t have said it better myself.

