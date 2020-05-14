No, Khloé Kardashian Isn’t Pregnant And She’s Tired Of The “Nasty,” “Hurtful,” And “Despicable” Things People Have Said About Her
The clown memes were out of pocket.
Earlier today, rumors began swirling that Khloé Kardashian was expecting her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Now, I’m gonna be honest. I have no idea how these rumors got started.
Sure, last month, in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé revealed that she was taking steps to have future children and that instead of freezing unfertilized eggs, she’d discussed the possibility of combining her eggs with sperm and freezing embryos. More specifically, Tristan’s sperm.
And apparently she’s been sharing a lot of photos from just the waist up, as well as pics with pink in them???
Well, I’m notoriously bad at math, but even I know that that doesn’t add up to a pregnancy! Still, rumors picked up steam, and Khloé started trending on Twitter.
People slammed Khloé online and criticized her for seemingly having another baby with Tristan:
And many brought up Jordyn Woods, too:
Things finally got so out of hand that Khloé had to speak up. “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” she said in a tweet.
“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”
The 35-year-old confirmed that the pregnancy rumor was just that — a rumor.
She concluded that people “should focus on their own lives/families” and put positivity into the world instead of “nastiness.” AKA, mind ya damn business!
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
