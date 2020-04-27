No ‘major’ concerns for most mayors

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Proposed reforms to the Local Government Act, which would see increased power given to the director of local government, have the support of most mayors across the North. The changes proposed last week were the result of extensive consultation with councils and the Local Government Association of Tasmania. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The Examiner asked eight mayors across the North and East Coast whether they supported the proposed changes. Of the six who responded only one had major concerns with how the reforms turned out. Dorset Mayor Greg Howard said the result was a ‘pretty ordinary outcome’. “The sector supported a number of the recommendations but there were a large number of recommendations that we didn’t,” he said He said giving the director of local government the power to appoint administrators into councils was unnecessary. “We are not going to be taking any notice of one if one gets put into us, not that I think it would ever happen to us,” Cr Howard said. “I just think it is a massive overreach by the bureaucracy and I think they have completely ignored the views of the sector.” West Tamar mayor and LGAT president Christina Holmdahl said there were no real surprises in the proposed changes. She said there was always some level of concern with new regulations. “I think it is important to make sure that we as a sector are involved in the future in their implementation,” Cr Holmdahl said. “Just to be sure that all of the new regulations are workable and that there would be no unintended consequences.” Glamorgan Spring Bay mayor Debbie Wisby supported the proposed changes. “I think there were some changes that needed to be made, the Act needed to be brought up to date,” she said. “The changes that have been proposed will lead to better outcomes to communities.” Break O’Day mayor Mick Tucker agreed and said reform was needed on a regular basis. “I think mostly the government has really listened to the sector,” he said. “[Reform is] something that needs to be done on a reasonable regular basis because like anything we are in a moving target, it is a living document and I think that we have got to be very confident that no matter how good of a job we do in any sort of legislation there will always be circumstances where it needs to be looked at and reviewed.” Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston said he had no major concerns with the legislation. “I haven’t had any feedback from councillors who were against any of the changes,” he said. “I think the ability to remove councils or councillors if they haven’t done the right thing is potentially a good thing as long as it is not used over-zealously.” George Town mayor Greg Kiesler said the proposed changes reflected the dominant view of his council. “For the most part I think it is pretty balanced,” he said. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

