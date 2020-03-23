No-Makeup Makeup With 5 Powerful Clean Beauty Products | Jess Ann Kirby





I’m so excited to kick off my partnership with Sephora today to chat about their clean beauty selection and also share a quick and easy no-makeup makeup look with 5 amazing clean beauty products. As most of you know by now I started using exclusively clean beauty products almost exactly a year ago. It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made and especially now that I am a Mom it feels even more important. Not to mention I need a routine that is low maintenance and fast, like 5 minutes fast, haha. Sephora’s clean beauty product assortment (look for the Clean Beauty Seal) is incredible and a few of the products I tested for this post are some of the best I’ve ever used. Here’s my quick and easy everyday makeup.

Life with a newborn means I need a low maintenance routine that’s quick and easy but still high-performing. These 5 clean beauty products have become my go-to for everyday. I love how they look but I love how they feel even more. Here’s my 5 step routine:

This lightweight skin serum has hyaluronic acid, one of my favorite skincare ingredients, so it’s super hydrating AND it has SPF 40 so it’s all I need on my face. I love how it looks super natural but also provides just the right amount of coverage. I have it in shade ST4 Formosa. It gives my skin a nice dewy fresh-faced look, even on no sleep!

This creamy matte lip crayon glides on smooth and nourishes lips with pomegranate oil and wild African mango. It’s long lasting and has great color pigment. It’s buildable too depending on how bold you want to go. I’m wearing it in Brandy which is a burgundy wine shade.





RMS Living Glow Face and Body Powder

This super fine face and body powder gives the most gorgeous subtle sun-kissed glow. For everyday I like to apply it on my eyes, cheekbones, and nose (it looks great on your collarbone too). It has buriti oil and squalane for antioxidant protection and hydration, it’s not drying or cakey on the skin, it melts right in (even on my dry skin!).

Kosas Revealer Concealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer

I LOVE Kosas so I was really excited to test their creamy concealer and it did not disappoint. It has caffeine for brightening and peptides to aid collagen production. It also provides great coverage, especially for sleep deprived dark circles. I have some broken blood vessels from pregnancy and this is great as a spot treatment for those too. I dab a few dots underneath and in the corners of my eyes, and then use it on any spots on my face. A little goes a long way! I have it in shade 3.

I can’t believe I’ve never used Tarte before because this mascara is SO good. I love a good volumizing mascara because I like to have full looking lashes and this one is amazing. I don’t even need to curl them. I’ve worn this all day multiple times and it never smudged or got flakey. Bonus, the packaging is recyclable!

This quick and easy 5 step beauty routine makes it so easy to feel put together and the fact that they are all clean beauty products with great ingredients is the icing on top. Look for the Clean Beauty seal to shop Sephora’s vast selection online or in-stores.

Thank you so much to Sephora for sponsoring this post and thanks to all of you for supporting brands I choose to partner with.

Shop the post