No new cases of coronavirus identified in past week

Tasmania has now gone seven days straight with no new cases of coronavirus identified in the state. The state’s total remains at 225, with 25 active cases: 23 in the North-West, one in the North, and one in the South. Premier Peter Gutwein said the state was doing a terrific job. “Stay strong everyone,” he said. Director of public health Dr Mark Veitch said the health department was testing anyone with symptoms. Any Tasmanian with cold or flu-like symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fever should contact their GP or call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 to arrange testing for coronavirus. The situation with coronavirus is changing frequently. People can stay up to date by visiting the Department of Health coronavirus website www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au or the Australian Government Department of Health website at www.health.gov.au. IN OTHER NEWS:

