No new cases of coronavirus in Tasmania

coronavirus,

Tasmania has recorded its fourth straight day of no new coronavirus cases detected. The state has now only had one new case for the past 11 days. There are 15 active cases: 14 in the North-West and one in the North. IN OTHER NEWS: Of those, six remain in hospital. The total number of coronavirus cases detected in Tasmania remains at 226, with 13 deaths. Public Health Services is continuing to urge any Tasmanians with cold or flu-like symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose or fever to arrange to be tested for the coronavirus via a GP referral or through the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/74ae9479-2745-43da-98df-fa531365ba08.jpg/r13_300_5748_3540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg