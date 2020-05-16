No new Tasmanian COVID-19 cases on Saturday

news, local-news,

There were no new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tasmania on Saturday, director of public health Mark Veitch said. The state's total remains at 226 cases with 18 active cases: two in the North, one in the South, and 15 in the North-West. Any Tasmanian with cold or flu-like symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fever should contact their GP or call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 to arrange testing for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the first new case uncovered in over a week, on Saturday, was a man who had travelled on the Ruby Princess cruise ship. He was a close contact of an already-known confirmed case.

