No plan in place for IPL this year: BCCI treasurer

The Home Ministry on Sunday allowed the re-opening of sports stadiums, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not have any plans to organize the Indian Premier League anytime soon.

According to BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, as cited in the Indian Express report, no plan could be in place with regards to holding this year’s IPL as long as there are restrictions on international and domestic travel.

“The IPL at the moment is not possible because travel restrictions are still there. So, how can you have the IPL without any travel happening? We are studying these guidelines and will study state governments’ guidelines also. Accordingly, we will plan,” Dhumal told The Indian Express.

New MHA guidelines

As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), sports stadiums and complexes will be allowed to open. However, the guidelines also state that spectators will not be allowed inside any of the stadiums in the country.

“All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places. Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open’ however, spectators will not be allowed,” said the new guidelines.

Dhumal agreed that this order has paved the way for cricketers to resume outdoor training individually. “At a local level, cricketers can go to stadiums and resume outdoor training. But the entire team cannot get together because players are scattered.,” Dhumal said.

Last week, BCCI had decided to set an “isolation camp” for the players so as to gradually resume cricket amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to another media report , the board was searching for a place that did not come under any containment zone so that team members, senior staff could get back to field and practice after two months gap.

BCCI was looking for a place that is well sanitized and has good facilities including catering, security, and housekeeping – in a quarantined and sanitized atmosphere.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju also held online meetings with athletes last week and had said there would be a phase-wise resumption of training, and priority will be given to those who are already at the SAI centers.

These athletes will have to follow strict protocols and social distancing guidelines, which have been set by SAI as well as their respective federation.