No plan to wind back JobKeeper: Archer

A Tasmanian MHR says the Federal government has no intention of winding back the JobKeeper payment before September. Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said from her discussions with the business community in Northern Tasmania the payment would be much needed over the coming months. “Even with restrictions lifted under a best-case scenario, many businesses will not be operating at full capacity until the spring or even later,” Ms Archer said. “I am in full support for keeping JobKeeper for its intended duration to support our local businesses and economy as much as we can.” Braddon Liberal MHR Gavin Pearce said any discussion regarding the withdrawal of JobKeeper was premature. “The Federal government’s key objective as we emerge from the first phase of the pandemic is to get businesses up and running again, to get people back into their jobs and for the economy to return to a pre-pandemic position,” Mr Pearce said. “It’s impossible to rule an arbitrary line in the sand when it comes to the timing of our economic emergence from coronavirus. “I will unashamedly advocate on behalf of North-West, West Coast and King Island businesses to ensure that their transition from lock-down back to self-sufficiency is as seamless and as supported as possible.” But Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday did not rule out making changes to the payment scheme with the Labor party expressing concern this may force thousands of Tasmanians back into unemployment. Labor finance spokesman David O’Byrne said rather than cutting back the scheme the Federal government should be looking at expanding it. “Too many people have been overlooked. Casual workers, local government employees and people on temporary work visas have all missed out on JobKeeper,” Mr O’Byrne said. “JobKeeper is a sensible measure to keep workers connected with employers, and help ensure a rapid return to normal business operation once the COVID-19 crisis is over.” Small Business, Hospitality and Events Minister Sarah Courtney said JobKeeper had been critical for Tasmanian businesses. “This is allowing them to keep staff, thousands of staff, employed in Tasmania and it means as we progressively reopen these businesses they have staff ready to start work and start serving their patrons,” Ms Courtney said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

