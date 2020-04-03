No Taapsee Pannu fan can miss this THROWBACK video where she experiments with her hair | Bollywood Life

Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback video of the time when she had coloured her beautiful curly hair with a mix of blue and purple hues thinking black is “overdone”. The actress has also revealed that she had secretly got her hair straightened thinking “no one would notice”, when she was in twelfth standard. Sharing the throwback pictures on Instagram, she captioned: “My hair experiments ! I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well… black is overdone. this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares ! My partner in crime @kantamotwani is the one who gets my crazy ideas to life everytime ! Some patience we have. Statutory warning: please don’t try this at home…. or anywhere, if you can’t spend hours pampering your hair. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.” Also Read – Coronavirus lockdown: Vikrant Massey to spend his 33rd birthday with fiancee Sheetal Thakur while cooking pavbhaji and kheer

It seems Taapsee Pannu is making the most of her quarantine days taking care of her hair. A couple of days ago, she revealed in an Instagram post how she is desperately trying to get back her "Bed hair".

Sharing a throwback photo of her beautiful curls, the actress wrote: “This is one throwback I am trying really hard to achieve again. The Bed hair I will kill for! Curly hair have their own mind I believe. It’s all on their mood. This was the time when I used to wash my hair in the night n wake up with near perfect curls. Now with weeks n weeks of blow drying and straightening for films n events my curls give up. So the trick is to pamper them and take really good care to let them be in their full glory ! Now getting back to my oil massage with full motivation. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

On the work front, Taapsee has her kitty full with upcoming movies like “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

