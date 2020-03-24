No TV shoots anymore, Hina Khan mops the floor as Karishma Tanna cooks: Here’s how celebs are self isolating

In times of self isolation, a number of Indian television stars are doing what they can, to not only stay home and stay safe themselves, they are also using their time at home doing different things. While actor Karishma Tanna shared a clip where she showed her skills at making oats vegetable Maggi, Hina Khan was seen mopping the floor as her family member washed dishes with her mom supervising. Similarly, Arjun Bijlani shared a video of him babysitting his young son as the two did some colouring together.

In Karishma’s video, she can be seen talking about how everyone was trying to keep safe from coronavirus. She too, has been doing the same and trying to do interesting things to keep herself occupied. She then goes on to say that she would prepare Maggi with lots of vegetables in it, acknowledging that Maggi was not the healthiest of food items to have. To compensate, she has chosen to go with oats variety (as against white floor) and that she would cook by adding vegetables like carrots, beans, tomatoes, capsicum etc. She also mentioned that she had ventured into the kitchen and was helping her mother (whom she introduced to viewers) and that she would share the final outcome of her attempt as well as the recipe.

Sharing the video and pictures of the cooked dish, she wrote: Making use of the time by makin Maggie with lots of vegetables. Hope u like it. Recipe follows: Boil Maggi wit lil olive oil and salt, on the side boil French beans and carrot. Sauté onion and capsicum and make fresh tomato purée add all of that in a big pan and add Maggie masala and mirchi powder if needed . Add salt and let in boil properly. Towards the end add boiled Maggie. Enjoy yummy!!”

A couple of days back, Hina Khan had shared a video from her home, where she is mopping the floor as another person, perhaps her brother, reluctantly does the dishes at the kitchen sink. They are being instructed by Hina’s mother. Sharing it, Hina had written: #LetsGiveHerABreak #WeShallGetThruThis #JustForFun #NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.”

Arjun Bijlani also shared video clips in his Instagram stories as he babysits his young son. The videos show both of them being engrossed in colouring. Arjun’s son even instructs his dad on how to colour.

Follow @htshowbiz for more