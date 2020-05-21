No Vivo employee tested Covid positive till date: Vivo India

Vivo, a Chinese technology company, has maintained that no worker has been found coronavirus positive at its construction site and the company is following the safety protocols diligently.

The statement comes after two workers were reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus around Vivo’s construction site.

Vivo had resumed its manufacturing operations on May 9th at its plant in Greater Noida with 3000 employees (30 per cent of total workforce capacity) that continue to work at the state of the art facility in Gautam Budh Nagar. However, at the construction site of the new Vivo manufacturing plant, 15 kilometers away from the operational factory and managed by a third-party construction company, two construction workers (third-party employees) were misdiagnosed.

Nonetheless, as per the latest lab test reports that came in today, both the workers have been found Covid negative, Vivo stated in its official statement.

The company informed that it continues strict adherence to regular medical check-ups, social distancing norms, and limited movement in common areas helping the company maintain safety and hygiene inside the factory.

Nipun Marya, Director – Brand Strategy, Vivo India stated in an official statement: “Health and safety of our employees and partners are of paramount importance to us. No Vivo employee has tested positive to date and the company is taking all precautionary measures and adhering to all government guidelines.”

Vivo noted that it will ensure the continuity of its business for its offline partners. The smartphone bran will be addressing the demand for smartphones across the country by leveraging an innovative lead generation platform.

This will help consumers connect with retailers from the comfort of their homes, Vivo further mentioned.