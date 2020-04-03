Nobody cares for a person with disability in this lockdown: Manasi Joshi



Manasi Joshi with Pullela Gopichand (Source: Manasi Joshi Twitter)

World Para-Badminton champion Manasi Joshi took to Twitter on Friday on how ‘super difficult’ it is for a handicapped person to go out and buy essentials during the country-wide 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Manasi tweeted, “Going out to buy essentials as a person with disability in this lockdown is super difficult. Nobody cares.”

Manasi, who trained three sessions a day at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, was prepping up for the Tokyo Paralympics which also stands postponed to next year. Mansi had lost her left leg in a road mishap in 2011. She then became a para- athlete and went on to win gold for India at Para Badminton World Championship in August last year.

India’s toll due to the coronavirus rose to 56 this morning. The number of cases in the country rose to 2,301 of which 156 have been treated and discharged. In a new appeal to the countrymen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to put off the lights in their houses for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, and light lamps at their doors or balconies. “You are not alone, no one is alone in the fight against coronavirus. The light from the lamps will show that we are together in this battle,” he said.

Globally, the number of cases cross 10 lakh, the highest of which were reported from the US (244,769), Italy (115,242) and Spain (112,065). The death toll rose to 52,973; Italy has the most fatalities (13,915), followed by Spain (10,348) and France (5,387).

