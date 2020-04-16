Nobody Knows About Tomorrow, But I’m Glad I Have Wu-Tang Here Today

Whether it’s a movie, a TV show, a book, an album, a podcast, or whatever—we all have that one piece of culture that brings us comfort in good times and in bad. So, we’re asking celebrities (who might star in your own culture comfort) what it is they turn to in those moments. The Last OG star Tracy Morgan discusses what’s bringing his family comfort and why he is Wu-Tang for life.

Last night, me and my daughter watched The Incredibles 2. We loved it. She’s been watching it for a long time, she wanted me to watch it with her this time, so I did. I liked it, it was funny. Very entertaining for both of us. We laughed and we laughed and we laughed. Then my wife went downstairs and made my favorite dish, which is lasagna with six different cheeses.

We don’t just sit around watching movies, we talk, we’re just being a family right now. But we’ve always done this. We’ve always been tight as a family. We play games. My daughter asks for Monopoly. She can count, she knows all her money. She knows how to count money. She reads good. She’s six years old. She’s learning.

My favorite TV show that I watch every night is The Honeymooners. I grew up watching The Honeymooners. I’m not a child no more—I’m a professional. [Watching Jackie Gleason now], I understand the business. I understand what it takes to be successful in the business. I’d watch it just as a fan, now I have my own following and all those things and my own responsibilities in show business. So, now it’s just a greater understanding.

And it means a lot to have my name [on the Hollywood Walk of Fame], just like his. Matter of fact, my star is across the street from Jackie Gleason’s. I checked it out. It feels really gratifying. It’s my legacy as far as show business is concerned.

What I’ve been watching every day straight is the documentary about Wu-Tang Clan. It’s about Wu-Tang, how they got started, where they come from, their roots. And I connected with it. And I thought it was awesome. Tell you something, I’m Wu for life. Understand that—I’m Wu for life.

And I started with Wu-Tang. When they started, I was on a show on Fox TV called Uptown Comedy Club, and they performed on there and that’s where we all met. We all started together. I didn’t know they were special. Nobody knew I was special. Nobody knows tomorrow. I’m just glad they’re here.

As Told To Gabrielle Bruney.