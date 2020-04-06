‘Nobody wana see us together,’ Himanshi Khurana’s tweet leaves fans wondering if all’s well between Asim Riaz and her | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 has given us many couples. One of the most popular ones is Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Well, the stunning Punjabi singer has just put out a tweet where she writes, ‘Nobody wana see us together’ with the emoji of a broken heart. While everything seems perfect between Asim Riaz and her, we wonder what is the real meaning of the caption. We can guess that it is fate as people are now separated from loved one during the lockdown. It is quite possible that Asim Riaz and she have not met each other for a long time. It is the distance that has broken her heart. Also Read – Asim Riaz posts poetic mush for Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met in Bigg Boss 13. After initial hesitance, their friendship blossomed into one-sided love from Asim Riaz’s side. Himanshi Khurana was in a committed relationship with a guy named Chow and she said that she was kind of engaged to him. They were together for reportedly nine years. However, the relationship ended as she exited the house due to some reasons. Himanshi later said that she realised that their value systems did not match that well. This recent tweet has left fans damn worried. Check out the reactions… Also Read – Best Dressed: Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana, Adaa Khan will brighten up your Monday morning with their style quotient

Were you together because of ‘nobody(s)’? people not might like asimanshi but if you really love him I don’t know why do you care about that. ❤️ — n (@sanakinanad) April 6, 2020

Ab mujhe na aap pr buhut gussa aa raha hai…kin ki baat kr rhi ho aap??…everyone want to see you both together…can’t you see. — A N V I?? (@anvi_29) April 6, 2020

Bhabhi nalle dhokebaaz ha. #SidHeartsKiDhadkanSid — JUGAL ( SidHeart ?) (@jugalsidheart) April 6, 2020

We all want to see you both live happily together in peace and prosperity all the time. No one can come between you both.

May Allah bless you both together forever.#AsiManshiForever#AsiManshiForLife InsaAllah. pic.twitter.com/s7GcQmkPZZ — Najeeb Arshad (@NajeebArshad1) April 6, 2020

Himanshi you both love eachother & that’s what matters. FUCK WHAT THEY THINK. Stop using this toxic app and focus on the love & positivity around you is all I can say. Stop letting the negativity affect you to the extend you come on here to tweet this WE LOVE U & THATS ENOUGH!!! — ♛♔ (@ASIMANSHIBB) April 6, 2020

We can see that fans are telling her to stay positive and focus on the brighter side of things. When Himanshi Khurana entered inside as Asim Riaz’s connection, he instantly proposed to her. Asim Riaz said that he would marry her. Reports also floated in how his folks were not keen on his relationship with Himanshi Khurana. But at the finale, Himanshi cleared everything saying it was all cool.

