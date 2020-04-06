‘Nobody wana see us together,’ Himanshi Khurana’s tweet leaves fans wondering if all’s well between Asim Riaz and her | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 has given us many couples. One of the most popular ones is Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Well, the stunning Punjabi singer has just put out a tweet where she writes, ‘Nobody wana see us together’ with the emoji of a broken heart. While everything seems perfect between Asim Riaz and her, we wonder what is the real meaning of the caption. We can guess that it is fate as people are now separated from loved one during the lockdown. It is quite possible that Asim Riaz and she have not met each other for a long time. It is the distance that has broken her heart. Also Read – Asim Riaz posts poetic mush for Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met in Bigg Boss 13. After initial hesitance, their friendship blossomed into one-sided love from Asim Riaz’s side. Himanshi Khurana was in a committed relationship with a guy named Chow and she said that she was kind of engaged to him. They were together for reportedly nine years. However, the relationship ended as she exited the house due to some reasons. Himanshi later said that she realised that their value systems did not match that well. This recent tweet has left fans damn worried. Check out the reactions… Also Read – Best Dressed: Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana, Adaa Khan will brighten up your Monday morning with their style quotient

We can see that fans are telling her to stay positive and focus on the brighter side of things. When Himanshi Khurana entered inside as Asim Riaz’s connection, he instantly proposed to her. Asim Riaz said that he would marry her. Reports also floated in how his folks were not keen on his relationship with Himanshi Khurana. But at the finale, Himanshi cleared everything saying it was all cool.

