Noel Gallagher claims a Hollywood star ate ‘SOLID WEED’ at his Narcos-themed 50th birthday bash 

Noel Gallagher has claimed that a Hollywood star ate solid weed at his 50th birthday bash themed on Netflix’s show Narcos in 2017.

The Oasis star, now 52, did not expose the identity of the mystery guest but admitted it was very bizarre behaviour.

During his appearance on the Funny How? podcast, host Matty Morgan said: ‘At your 50th, there was a big Hollywood movie star and he was walking around eating what I thought was a little bar of chocolate but he was eating solid weed.

Candid: Noel Gallagher, now 52, has claimed that a Hollywood star ate solid weed at his 50th birthday bash themed on Netflix’s show Narcos in 2017

‘I kept thinking, “That is such a weird snack to bring to a party”.’

Before Noel replied: ‘Yeah, he is ­otherworldly, put it that way.’

The singer and his wife Sara MacDonald, 45, hired Grade I-listed Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire at a cost of £20,000 to celebrate his milestone birthday.

The A-list party, which was held in 2017, was themed around Netflix’s hit show Narcos, which follows the story of notorious drug dealer Pablo Escobar.

Fun: The singer and his wife Sara MacDonald, 45, (pictured together in 2019) hired Grade I-listed Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire at a cost of £20,000 to celebrate his milestone birthday

Among those on the guest list were Madonna, Bono, Stella McCartney, Michael Fassbender, Woody Harrelson, Sir Bob Geldof and Russell Brand – but none of his family had been invited.

It comes after Noel released 15-year-old demo Don’t Stop, which he found in an old box of CDs last month.

It does not feature estranged brother and frontman Liam’s singing at all, nor does it include guitarist Paul Arthurs, also known as Bonehead.

Liam tweeted hours after the release: ‘Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a w*** as you were LG x.’

Nonetheless fans went wild for the release, lauding it for its positive tone, although many noticed that Liam had been left out as Noel sings and plays the music.

They suggested it was a ‘classic Noel song’ and should have found its way into one of Noel’s solo albums and not been hailed as a new Oasis song.

Liam tweeted: ‘Watch out there’s an asteroid about c’mon you know LG x’

A time for celebration? Last month Noel released 15-year-old Oasis demo Don’t Stop, which he found in an old box of CDs (pictured 2008)

Not happy: Liam shared this impassioned post on Twitter just hours after the song, Don’t Stop, was released

Followed shortly after with a tweet which seemed to say what he thought of the track as he wrote: ‘Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.’

Noel had said he had believed the song to be ‘lost forever’ and predicted that fans would argue over their personal reviews.

It comes as the fallout between Liam and Noel is said to not be the only reason that Oasis cut short their 1996 US tour.

American rocker Mark Lanegan of the band Screaming Trees, who supported Oasis in the US, claimed Liam left to avoid a planned fight between the pair.

According to The Sun, Liam and Mark clashed backstage after Liam’s attempts to intimidate him failed to work.

Mark said: ‘I detested bullies and refused to put up with them. Liam Gallagher was an obvious poser, a playground bully. Like all bullies, he was also a total p***y.’

Writing in his new book, Sing Backwards and Weep, the rocker added: ‘He had quit and bailed before I could have a go at him before his promised playground battle royale in Miami.

‘Typical, I thought. That phoney motherf***er had p***ed his pants and gone home to mama before I had a chance to blow this whole thing up myself.’

Mark recalled that Liam tried to intimidate him within minutes of meeting him by screaming ‘Howling Branches’ at him, as a ‘weak joke’.

Tired? Liam seemed to make his feelings on the release quite clear on Twitter on Thursday morning

Mark responded by calling Liam an idiot who reportedly retaliating by pretending to lunge at him, as though to physically attack, however Mark said it looked ‘pathetic’.

Meanwhile, Liam announced a free concert at London‘s 02 Arena for NHS staff working on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

The former Oasis frontman took to his Instagram to reveal the news earlier this month as he gushed that it was ‘an honour’ to put on the show as ‘we are very lucky’ to have them during this global pandemic.

Taking place on October 29, all staff who work in NHS hospitals in the UK will be eligible for two free tickets to the show for themselves and a guest.