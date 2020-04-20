Noida teen commits suicide as Tik Tok videos fail to get likes

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a teenager allegedly hanged himself to death at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida as he was depressed over not getting enough likes on on his TikTok videos of late.

The deceased, identified as Noor Iqbal, 18, was a resident of Noida’s Salarpur village. During preliminary investigation, it came to light that he was fond of sharing his videos on TikTok but was upset over the fact that they were not getting enough likes on the app since past few days.

People from his family and neighbourhood described him as a good person and told the police that he used to call and request everyone personally to like his videos on Tik Tok.

On April 16 evening, he committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his resident, that comes under Sector 39 police station limits in Noida. The local police reached the spot immediately after they were alerted about the incident. They broke down the door that was bolted from inside and found his body hanging.

The deceased’s family originally belonged to West Bengal’s Malda district. His father worked as a labourer and acording to neighbours, always fulfiled his son’s desires. Since the last few days, both, the father-son duo was staying inside their house in Salapur due to the lockdown.