Nokia deploys AI video analytics to improve rail crossing safety

Nokia has announced that it’s deploying its AI video analytics solution to improve rail crossing safety.

The solution, Scene Analytics, will initially be deployed for Baselland Transport AG (BLT) in Münchenstein, Switzerland.

Michael Theiler, Head of Maintenance Electrical Systems at BLT, said:

“Level crossings are notoriously difficult areas to ensure the safety of passengers, pedestrians, train operators and motorists. This deployment, in collaboration with Nokia, represents an encouraging step towards using analytics as another layer of protection in dangerous areas. Nokia Scene Analytics acts as an intelligent set of ‘eyes’ and, by providing critical information in real-time, to prevent or mitigate the impact of an incident.”

Scene Analytics combines machine learning and computer vision capabilities to enable real-time analysis of video feeds. The solution can be trained on CCTV data to learn what is “normal” or anomalous.

Karsten Oberle, Head of Rail at Nokia, commented:

“As the first deployment of its kind in Europe, this project with Schweizer Electronics and BLT enabled us to address many of the level crossing safety issues which are at the top of priority lists for rail operators. It is now our ambition for Nokia Scene Analytics to become a key part of the transition towards the digitalisation of future railways. By integrating machine learning into level crossing systems, we will be able to continuously improve and refine safety processes in real-time. This will ensure that safety remains at the forefront for train operators, workers, and customers alike.”

Scene Analytics can be integrated with many standard cameras; reducing the cost and time required to buy and install new hardware across the rail network.

The solution also helps to reduce costs – while improving the rail service for passengers – by minimising downtime and delays.

In a report, the EU identified (PDF) around 250 fatalities and 300 serious injuries relating to rail crossings in 2018 across its then-28 member states.

Here were the estimated costs of railway accidents in the EU in 2018 alone:

Fatalities – €2.89 billion

Material damage, Costs of delays, Costs to the environment – €393 million

Serious injuries – €379 million

Other costs – €142 million

By deploying AI-powered video analytics for railway crossings, operators can hopefully lower costs and even save a few lives.

(Photo by Piotr Guzik on Unsplash)

