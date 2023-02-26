Nomad Internet Launches New C Band Indoor Modem – Nomad Cube (Limited Edition)

A cost-effective option that does not compromise on speed and quality.

BELVEDERE, Texas, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nomad Internet, the nation’s leading provider of rural and traveling high-speed internet, has launched a new wireless modem for rural nomads called the Nomad Cube. The Nomad Cube is an indoor modem with Unlimited Data that caters to customers who are on a budget but still want reliable internet connectivity. The Nomad Cube is a cost-effective option for rural and traveling nomads that does not compromise on speed and quality; that starts at $149.

Nomad Cube can deliver download speeds of up to 100mbps. This speed is perfect for streaming videos, browsing the internet, or even working from home. With Nomad Cube, users can enjoy a smooth online experience without lag or buffering.

“We wanted to create a product that offers unlimited data that anyone can afford, which is why we developed Nomad Cube,” said Jaden, CEO of Nomad Internet. “We believe that everyone should have access to reliable high-speed internet, no matter the budget, and Nomad Cube is our way of making that possible.”

Nomad Cube is compact and easy to set up, making it an ideal solution for small apartments, dorm rooms, or home offices. The product is priced at an astonishing $99 for the first 5,000 customers, making it the best fit for anyone who wants affordable internet services.

“We want to make it easy for people to get connected, and Nomad Cube is a step in that direction,” said Robyn Weber, Customer Service Manager of Nomad Internet. “We are confident that customers will love the product and find it to be a reliable and cost-effective option.”

Nomad Internet is committed to providing high-speed internet solutions to customers across the country. With the launch of Nomad Cube, the company aims to make quality internet connectivity accessible to everyone.

For more information on Nomad Cube and to purchase the product, please visit our website at www.nomadinternet.com.

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is America’s largest WISP focused on providing wireless High-Speed Internet to rural communities all over the country! We do this by providing high-speed wireless Internet access directly to your home, business, and even while traveling!

