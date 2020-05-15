Non-binary actor Tommy Dorfman stars in ‘all-gender’ UGG Pride campaign

Non-binary 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman is encouraging people around the world to celebrate Pride at home amid the pandemic lockdowns, while starring in a new prom-themed campaign for UGG.

The 28-year-old actor takes center stage in a new series of images shared by the footwear brand, which see Tommy posing against a glittery prom-themed backdrop while model a pair of furry rainbow sandals from UGG’s new Pride Capsule.

As part of their role as the face of the Pride-themed collection, Tommy, who prefers the use of non-binary pronouns, is also set to host an online ‘Prom For All’ event that will provide people with the opportunity to celebrate Pride no matter where in the world they are – after public events were canceled amid the pandemic.

Strike a pose: Non-binary actor Tommy Dorfman takes center stage as the face of UGG’s new prom-themed Pride campaign

Superstar: In the campaign images, the 28-year-old poses in a lime green suit and a pair of fluffy multi-colored sandals from the brand’s new Pride Capsule

The campaign holds special significance for Tommy, who hopes that the online event will give everyone the chance to celebrate prom, a high school milestone that many queer kids don’t always feel welcome at or included in.

It will also serve as a means of bringing people from the LGBTQ+ community together in spirit, even though the coronavirus lockdowns are preventing them from celebrating Pride with others in person.

‘Pride is a time to celebrate our community, publicly display our love for one another, and continue our protest of equality that stems back to the BlackCat and Stonewall Riots,’ Tommy told Teen Vogue.

‘It’s important to celebrate how far we have come while also fighting for justice for those who are still not safe as a result of how they identify. It’s a time for love and community building and coming together.’

They also noted that celebrating Pride at home may give those who might not have been comfortable attending a parade or a public celebration a safer space to get involved in the occasion, saying that the unique set of circumstances may ‘allow for more people to connect’.

But Tommy knows that there are those who may also be feeling ‘extremely alone and isolated’ during this time – and they urged anyone who is struggling during lockdown to reach out to others online.

Get ready! Tommy will also host an online prom-style event on Friday, May 15, in honor of Pride, after public events around the world were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic

Helping hands: The online event will include a glam tutorial, fashion discussions, a Q&A, and musical performances

‘It’s imperative now more than ever to find ways to be and stay connected,’ they said. ‘We’re here.’

Tommy has been spending much of their lockdown with friends, including best pal Kaia Gerber, with whom the actor has been having fun joking around on social media and performing dances on TiKTok.

The actor brings that same feeling of carefree fun to their campaign images, which show Tommy posing against a glittery backdrop amongst a sea of flowers and disco balls – the perfect prom setting.

In the photos, Tommy is seen modeling one of three new color offerings of the brand’s Fluff Yeah slides, which are one of two designs that have been given a Pride makeover.

As well as the $100 fluffy sandals, UGG also unveiled the $110 Disco Checker Slide as part of the new collection. Both styles are available in three rainbow shades – one of which is inspired by the colors of the trans flag, which Tommy told Teen Vogue is their favorite.

To play up on the prom theme, Tommy paired their sandals with a lime green suit and a sheer silk shirt, looking every inch the stylish party-goer in the images, which were shot in February, before the coronavirus outbreak forced many into lockdown.

Lean on me: The actor, who has spent much of their quarantine time with best pal Kaia Gerber, urged anyone who is feeling ‘isolated’ to reach out to friends through the internet

Shiny happy: UGG released a new sandal design as part of its capsule, the $110 Disco Checker Slide, which comes in three rainbow shades

Old favorite: UGG also released its popular Fluff Yeah slides in the same three colors – one of which (bottom left) was inspired by the colors in the trans flag

UGG’s Pride prom will be hosted by Tommy, but will also include a glam tutorial by makeup artist Kali Kennedy, fashion looks curated by celebrity stylist Chris Horan, a Q&A moderated by ALOK, a special appearance by entertainer Shangela, and performances by musician FLETCHER and DJ Jonjon Battles.

‘Although many proms across the country have been canceled due to recent challenges, UGG believes prom is an experience everyone should get to enjoy, no matter who you love,’ the brand said in a statement, while revealing that it has donated $125,000 to GLAAD as part of its Pride efforts.

But while UGG‘s prom-style event is meant to allow for plenty of fun, Tommy is adamant that Pride should also serve a more powerful purpose.

Despite the lack of public events this year, the actor insists says people should still see it as a chance to raise your voice and speak out for important issues – and they called for everyone to ensure that they are using the celebration to hold others ‘accountable’, particularly brands that only appear to be supporting the LGBTQ+ community on the surface.

Tommy specifically called out companies that created Pride campaigns last year in which they featured straight models, with the 13 Reasons Why star telling Teen Vogue: ‘That’s unacceptable.

‘We have to hold brands accountable who aren’t pulling their weight to create change. So again, Pride can be about protest.’