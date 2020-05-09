Non-essential browsing test: failed

news, local-news,

I didn’t know the term ‘big box retail’ until this pandemic. I guess it makes sense, a building is usually box-shaped and at times you need a big building to sell your goods – big box retail. I’ve heard it numerous times in the past few weeks from our Premier Peter Gutwein, when he’s been telling people to only go to them for essential purposes. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to notice the stark contrast in traffic between now and a month ago where you could hear a pin drop in the CBD during a weekday. And yet, as someone who lives downtown and seen so many people about lately, I can’t help but think many are out for essential reasons. Who’s pulling up to Bunnings or Kmart, observing the absurd amount of people there already and thinking ‘I absolutely need to be here right now’? Now I get it, it’s like Field of Dreams: pandemic edition – if it’s open, they will come. Why would these businesses be open if not for people to aimlessly browse around them? Because if your roof is leaking or, like me, you’ve punched a hole in the wall because isolation is driving you bonkers, then you’re going to need to go to a hardware store. Going because you’re using a pandemic as an excuse to make home renovations due to boredom is not essential. Going to a retailer like Kmart or Target to browse, or even worse, socialise is not essential. Moseying around the CBD window shopping at what little is currently open is not essential. You want to support these businesses? Good on ya, it’s called online shopping and click & collect. These services of being able to order things from the comfort of your couch are now godsends to people wanting to scratch their retail itch. I know the word ‘essential’ has lost all meaning during this pandemic, but people should ponder before they go out if their reason is good enough. Having these places open for most people is a temptation test, and simply from observation it seems we failed. I should also note that I’ve observed these mass shopping gatherings from afar and not through firsthand experience. If I go near a super market and see hundreds of people flocking into it, I turn away. What are the odds that someone in that crowd has COVID-19? Not high. But high enough to realise that I can come back at another time to get groceries. I’ve seen thousands of justifications on social media for people’s individual reasons for doing what they are shopping at these places. Now we know Tasmania (outside of the North West outbreak) has been largely able to control the virus spread in the state (touch wood). But that doesn’t give people the right to flout the rules that, by and large, people have been following to give Tassie this advantageous position in controlling the pandemic. People will assume because we’re in a good position we can do whatever we want now. We cannot. The reason we’re in a good position now is because we largely understood the gravity of the coronavirus and that shopping wasn’t worth someone’s life. Now more than ever we need to consider whether what we’re doing outside is essential, or whether our safety and that of the wider public is better off with us staying inside. Not one single Tasmania is happy with the current situation, not one. I want to browse just as much as most, but by limiting our outside exposure at this crucial time, the more efficiently we’ll be able to return to normalcy.

