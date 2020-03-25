Nora Fatehi dances to Dilbar Dilbar with a little girl and fans can’t decide who did it better, watch throwback video

Actor Nora Fatehi is keeping her fans entertained during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic. She took to her Instagram account to share an adorable throwback video of herself dancing to her popular song Dilbar Dilbar with a little girl.

“Throwback time…me in malta with this cutiepie dancing like its no body’s business #tb,” Nora wrote in her caption. The video was taken during the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat in Malta, in which she was paired opposite Sunil Grover. She is even wearing a bridal gown that she wore in the film.

Netizens showered love of the video of Nora and the little girl dancing. “Awwww she’s following the steps so well @norafatehi,” one Instagram user wrote. “Just smiles,” another commented. Several others also left heart emojis on the post.

Recently, in a video shared on Instagram, Nora urged her fans to remain positive and hopeful during the coronavirus outbreak. “At this time, I know we are going through a very difficult situation globally. It’s crazy. I just wanted to take this time to tell everybody that it’s important that we stay calm, keep our mental health in check, especially at a time like now when there is a lot of fear-mongering, misinformation going around and we don’t know what to believe,” she said in the clip.

“One thing is for sure – we should self-educate ourselves to contain the spread of this virus. Whatever we can do will matter, whether it’s social distancing, washing our hands, keeping ourselves at home and not going out until it’s necessary,” she added. She also stressed the importance of having faith in God at a time like this.

Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, in which she played Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend. Despite a lot of hype surrounding the film, it managed to impress neither the critics nor the audience.

