Nordstrom Spring Sale – Loungewear, Athleisure, Activewear, and More!

Happy Friday! I hope you’re all doing well and staying safe. I asked you what you want to see more of during this uncertain time and I got the best feedback, thank you! Many of you asked to keep things as normal as possible, you guys are loving the Harper/family content, and want more loungewear/activewear picks and try-on’s. Well, Nordstrom is having yet another sale and I decided to focus on all things athleisure, loungewear, and activewear for you guys. Since I’m working out a lot more, I’m going to snag a few things as well. Enjoy!

SHOP NORDSTROM SALE FAVORITES