Normal People's Paul Mescal Reveals Family's Reaction to His Frequent Sex Scenes





Paul Mescal, one of the stars of Hulu’s new series Normal People, is opening up about what his family thought about his frequent sex scenes in the show.

The 24-year-old Irish actor has many intimate moments with co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones throughout the show’s 12 episodes.

Paul appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night and revealed how his family reacted to seeing him in those moments.

“My granny warned my great aunt that there were a lot of sexy bits, and that when she felt those were about to happen, she should go off and do something else,” Paul said (via Marie Claire). “In episode two, when we started kissing, she took the dog out. But she underestimated the time it would take, and as she came back in we were right in the throes of it all.”

Paul added, “I suggested that a good, long chore or a couple of cups of tea would do the trick next time!”

Here’s what Paul had to say about going full frontal.

