North America Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $3.43 Billion by 2031 at a 27.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “North America Quantum Computing Market 2021-2031 by Component, Technology, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

North America quantum computing market is projected to grow by 27.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $3,435.1 million by 2031, driven by the need for secure communication and digitization, an emergence of advance applications and early adoption of quantum computers in some industries, increased investment in quantum computing technology, and the rise of numerous strategic partnerships and collaborations among key vendors.



This 125-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America quantum computing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia–Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America quantum computing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hardware

Quantum Computers

Programmed Infrastructure

Software

Simulation

Optimization

Machine Learning

Sampling and Others

Services

Professional Services

Deployment and Installation

Infrastructure Maintenance

Consulting and Education

Managed Services

Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Superconducting Qubits

Trapped Ion

Quantum Cryptography

Quantum Annealing

Topological and Photonic

By Deployment, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

On-premises Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

By Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Machine Learning (ML)

Quantum Optimization

Quantum Simulation

Quantum Finance

Quantum Chemistry

Other Applications

By Industry Vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

BFSI

Government and Public Services

Aerospace and Defense

Energy & Utilities

Automotive and Transportation

Chemical Industry

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing Industry

Cybersecurity

Media and Entertainment

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Component, Technology and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

1QB Information Technologies Inc.

Accenture Plc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Anyon Systems, Inc.

Atos SE

Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

ColdQuanta, Inc.

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

IonQ Inc.

ISARA Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

QC Ware Corp.

Quantum Circuits, Inc.

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

River Lane Research

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

Zapata Computing, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Deployment



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Application



7 Segmentation of North America Market by Industry Vertical



8 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country



9 Competitive Landscape

