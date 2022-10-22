North American Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis Report 2022 Featuring Tesla, Arrival, Rivian, Canoo, Atlis Motor Vehicles, Bollinger Motors, Workhorse Group, and Vicinity Motor

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “North American Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Market, 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report has identified 8 companies that are disrupting the emerging North American eLCV market with their cutting-edge innovation, groundbreaking technology, strong partnerships, and strategic product positioning.

They are Tesla, Arrival, Rivian, Canoo, Atlis Motor Vehicles, Bollinger Motors, Workhorse Group, and Vicinity Motor Corp. These companies either have a presence already or are preparing to commercially launch eLCVs on North American roads in the near term.

As the North American transportation and mobility space transitions toward electrification during the next decade, new opportunities and greater demand for greener powertrain alternatives will surface. The biggest opportunities lie in battery electric technology to expedite the adoption of cleaner and more sustainable last-mile mobility.

Many new participants have entered the electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) space, drawn to the sheer potential in volume and conducive business case for the early adoption of electrification. Numerous start-ups are building eLCVs from scratch and bringing in fresh and dedicated platforms for electrification that make vehicles highly efficient.

As the market evolves, OEMs and suppliers will collaborate to produce greener pickups and vans that are technologically feasible and financially viable for customers. Industry stakeholders are working together to provide customers with vital end-to-end solutions.

Improving battery chemistry and properties to lower costs and increase energy density plays a big role in accelerating the electrification potential of vehicles used in heavy-duty applications.

OEMs have saturated the market with eLCV options for delivery applications, such as severe-duty pickups, by offering higher torque and stable power output. These are requirements that OEMs can build on for favorable electric viability. Improving the business case for electrification in heavy-duty applications can prove rewarding for OEMs due to the lack of existing options in this area.

Companies to Action

Arrival

Atlis Motor Vehicles

Bollinger Motors

Canoo

Rivian

Tesla

Vicinity Motor Corp.

Workhorse Group

