North American OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (Firmware-Over-The-Air [FOTA]/Software-Over-The-Air [SOTA]) Strategic Analysis Report 2023 with Focus on Tesla, Ford, GM, Rivian, and Lucid

This study offers insight into North American OEMs’ over-the-air update (firmware-over-the-air [FOTA]/software-over-the-air [SOTA]) strategies.
The study analyzes various OEMs headquartered in North America that have adopted OTA updates; it breaks down the number of OTA updates each company offers for each category. OEMs, including Tesla, Ford, GM, Rivian, and Lucid, are profiled for their OTA capabilities. A detailed sketch of the penetration of these services along with subsegment penetration for each OTA update type is also available for the respective OEMs.
The study also examines OTA update market growth drivers and restraints and analyzes a few use cases for automakers, including Tesla and GM. 3 growth opportunities are discussed, and the publisher offers recommendations to market participants to leverage them.
Growth Opportunities
- New Revenue Opportunities for OEMs from In-cabin Features and Technology with Frequent OTA Updates
- Continuous Software Updates for Improved Vehicle Performance and Reliability
- Growth of Autonomous Vehicles and EVs to Boost Demand for OTA Updates
The report segments OTA updates into 12 categories:
- Powertrain
- Infotainment Services
- Connected Services
- Advanced Driver Assistance System/Autonomous Driving ADAS/AD
- Chassis
- Remote Services
- Bug Fixes
- User Manuals
- Health, Wellness, and Well-being (HWW)
- Passive Safety
- Active Safety
- Comfort/Convenience
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Introduction to OTA Updates
- OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry: How and Why
- Key Participants and OTA Update Types
- OTA Update Segmentation
- OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry: A Timeline
- OTA Update Trends Affecting On-demand Feature Adoption
- OEMs Recalling Vehicles with and without OTA Updates: A Case Study
- OTA Updates: The Future
4. Privacy Data Regulations and Standards Impacting OTA Updates: North America
- California Consumer Privacy Act (Automotive)
- The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act
- Distribution of State-level Privacy Laws, the United States
- Colorado Privacy Act
- Virginia and West Virginia Release Laws Governing OTA Updates
- Categories of Regulations, Standards, and Policies by Region
5. Privacy Data Regulations and Standards Impacting OTA Updates: Europe and China
- UNECE Regulation on Software Updates (OTA) and Software Update Management Systems (SUMSs): R156
- Cybersecurity Regulations WP.29, Europe
- Cybersecurity Regulations, China
- Impact of Privacy Data Regulations on OTA Updates
6. Ford Motor Company OTA Updates by Segment
- Ford Motor Company OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- Ford Motor Company’s OTA Updates: A Timeline
- Ford Motor Company OTA Update Comparison by Segments
- Ford Motor Company OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments
7. Tesla OTA Updates by Segment
- Tesla OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- Tesla’s OTA Updates: A Timeline
- Tesla OTA Update Comparison by Segments
- Tesla OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments
- Case Study: Tesla OTA Strategy Examples
- Case Study: Tesla OTA Updates
8. GM OTA Updates by Segment
- GM OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- GM’s OTA Updates: A Timeline
- GM OTA Update Comparison by Segments
- GM OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments
- Case Study: The GM Ultifi Platform
9. Stellantis (FCA) OTA Updates by Segment
- Stellantis (FCA) OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- Stellantis (FCA)’s OTA Updates: A Timeline
- Stellantis (FCA) OTA Update Comparison by Segments
- Stellantis (FCA) OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments
10. Lucid Motors OTA Updates by Segment
- Lucid Motors OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- Lucid Motors’ OTA Updates: A Timeline
- Lucid Motors OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments
11. Rivian OTA Updates by Segment
- Rivian OTA Updates: A Snapshot
- Rivian’s OTA Updates: A Timeline
- Rivian OTA Update Comparison by Segments
- Rivian OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments
12. Overall OTA Update Penetration by Segments in NA OEMs
- Segment/Category Benchmarking by Automakers
- North American OEMs: Comparison by Number of OTA Updates
- North American OEMs: OTA Update Snapshot
- North American OTA Updates: Comparison by Number of OTA Updates by Segments
- North American OEMs: OTA Update Summary
- EVs versus Non-EVs: A Comparative Analysis of EV OEMs
