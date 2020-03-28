North Bay Spirit Award winner makes sure people have the food they need

“I would never, never want anybody to feel that way,” she said.

After several months of searching, F.I.S.H. volunteer Jennifer Emery found a place and told Lee about it. The rent was above their budget, but they looked at it anyway.

“Well, of course, we fell in love with it,” Lee said. “We just said, somehow, we’ve got to do it. We’ve just got to have this place.”

When they told the landlord they were interested, he lowered the rent for them. They moved in by Nov. 1 after long days of hauling food, freezers and refrigerators. And there was a delay as a result of the Kincade fire.

“It took a lot longer than what we had anticipated because of the fires, and we were in the evacuation zone over at the old building. We were able to have a few extra days to move out, but it went super smooth,” Emery said.

The volunteers dreamt of having one bay to unload food. Now they have four. In their former location, unloading and reloading each pallet was a laborious process. With a pallet jack at the new place, there’s less heavy lifting. There’s plentifuly of parking for clients and a cheerful spirit among the volunteers.

“This is kind of a big deal for us,” Lee said.

When Emery volunteers at the pantry, she often brings her teenage daughter, who has special needs.

“Kaarin is always so positive and so loving and uplifting to my child,” Emery said. “We’re all friends around here. I can’t say enough about the respect that I have for Kaarin.”

“She’s respectful, she’s gracious to anyone that’s sitting in that chair next to her,” said F.I.S.H. volunteer Jeannie Green of Lee’s manner with clients. “She’s made a huge difference in this community.”

Altruistic spirit

Lee was born and raised in San Francisco, where she watched her mother do community volunteer work of all kinds — through their church, as a census taker and at the city’s juvenile hall, where she counseled incarcerated teens.

When Lee’s friends came over to their home, her mother “dispensed miles and miles of kitchen-table wisdom and advice,” Lee said. One lesson that stuck with Lee was to help other people if you can.

“I have just always felt that we’re a part of a community and if we have time and energy, it’s really important to infuse yourself in that community and do whatever you can to make it a better place and easier on those who don’t have it so easy,” Lee said.

She moved in 1972 to Sonoma County, where she and her husband, Michael, were members of the original Kenwood Vineyards family. They were a part of the family operation for about 30 years.

In 2001, they purchased 50 acres in the Sonoma Valley and named their operation Montecillo Vineyard, Spanish for “little mountain.” Michael Lee died in 2011.

The couple have two grown daughters who live in Santa Cruz. Lee and her daughters now own and operate the Montecillo Vineyard together.

About 12 years ago, Lee decided to volunteer at the Redwood Empire Food Bank. She took calls at the front desk and directed people seeking food to local pantries. The first referral was always to F.I.S.H of Santa Rosa.

Later, she read an article about F.I.S.H. in The Press Democrat and it piqued her interest enough to volunteer at the pantry.

“I found that it’s such a simple, direct operation,” Lee said of F.I.S.H. “It is food in, food out. Clients in, see the clients, clients go home with the food. And it’s all volunteer, and that just warms my heart.”

Dennison, a past recipient of the North Bay Spirit Award, said it’s not just Santa Rosans who come to the pantry. In the aftermath of the 2018 Paradise fire, people came all the way from Butte County for food.

“There’s just a great need in our society where people cannot make ends meet,” Dennison said. “We see it every day, our clients are increasing, not decreasing.”

F.I.S.H. purchases food from the Redwood Empire Food Bank and receives food donations from local grocery stores.

“I have a real problem with people hungry in this very rich country of ours — rich in farmland and food — and I don’t like to see anything go to waste,” Lee said. “Most people are so grateful to get a little help.”