North Korea boasts working ‘day and night’ to build hospital despite denying cases of coronavirus

North Korea is working ‘day and night’ to build a new hospital ‘faster and better’ than planned, even as it continues to deny that coronavirus has entered its borders.

Work on the new Pyongyang General Hospital began suddenly just under a month ago, with Kim Jong-un setting an ambitious 200-day deadline for completion.

However, he appeared to downplay any link to the ongoing pandemic at the time, making no reference to it at a groundbreaking ceremony and instead linking completion to a national holiday.

Work on the new Pyongyang General Hospital began suddenly just under a month ago

Satellite imagery from April 14 shows clear outlines of the two towers that will dominate the rear of the hospital, as is seen in the above artist’s impression

In this photo construction can be seen to continue into the night as they work to build a new hospital ‘faster and better’ than planned

But now it looks like the project might be rushed to completion even sooner.

Kim Jong-un failed to attend North Korea’s annual Day of the Sun ceremony on April 15 for the first time this year.

According to government propaganda, builders are intent on completing construction ‘faster and better’, and are working ‘day and night’ to get the hospital up and running.

The report added that the ‘vicious’ sanctions imposed by ‘hostile forces’ to punish North Korea for its nuclear weapons programme were having no impact on progress.

North Korea’s two closest neighbours have had tens of thousands of coronavirus cases, but the Kim regime says there hasn’t been a single one within its borders

An artist’s impression shows what the new Pyongyang General Hospital will look like after it is completed

New images show that foundations had already been dug, concrete poured and metal structural supports installed.

In one photo construction could be seen continuing at night.

The reason for the renewed urgency is not stated in the report, but experts agree that the building is coming together quickly.

Martyn Williams and Peter Makoswky from North Korea watchdog, 38 North, analysed the project in satellite photos.

‘Construction has continued at such pace that for the first time – after just under one month – the overall outline of the building is visible,’ they wrote.

‘Commercial satellite imagery from April 14 shows clear outlines of the two towers that will dominate the rear of the hospital.

‘The rest of the building is also taking shape, including a distinctive lip that juts out from the front of the hospital.’

New images show that foundations have already been dug and concrete has been poured

The metal structural supports have been installed as satellite imagery on April 14 showed the overall outline of the hospital is visible

North Korea aim to finish the new Pyongyang General Hospital in 200 days. The picture above shows the concept art for the finished hospital

North Korea’s two closest neighbours have had tens of thousands of coronavirus cases, but the Kim regime says there hasn’t been a single one within its borders.

The claim cannot be independently verified in the closed-off country and has been met with scepticism.

Most recent coverage about the disease in state media has focused on the number of cases in neighbouring South Korea.

Photos of the groundbreaking ceremony show that the new hospital will be built close to the Workers’ Party Foundation Monument, near Pyongyang’s Taedong River.

Workers wear face masks and orange hard hats as they work to complete the hospital

North Korea is working ‘day and night’ to build the hospital as Kim Jong-un set an ambitious 200-day deadline for completion

Kim Jong-un appeared to downplay any link to the ongoing pandemic at the time, making no reference to it at a groundbreaking ceremony

State media has recently focused on the number of cases in South Korea while North Korea denies having any cases

At the groundbreaking ceremony they moved dirt with shovels while wearing white hard hats

Kim Jong-un has been active in recent weeks and does not wear a face mask, even though sometimes he is with military officers who do.

Many senior officials attended the wreath laying on the Day of the Sun holiday but Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo Jong, who is believed to be his second-in-command, weren’t present.

The Day of the Sun is a holiday which marks the birth of his grandfather Kim II Sung. Kim Jong-un has not missed it since taking power in 2011.

Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean defector and researcher in Seoul, said Kim Jong-un wants to break away from the past and come across and brand himself as a modern and competent leader.

Photos of the groundbreaking ceremony show that the new hospital will be built close to the Workers’ Party Foundation Monument, near Pyongyang’s Taedong River

It looks like the project might be rushed to completion sooner than originally planned