North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ‘in grave danger after heart surgery’

Kim Jong-Un is in grave danger after a heart surgery, says a US official with direct knowledge of the North Korean leader’s health.

Kim’s alleged turn for the worse reported by CNN Monday evening comes after he recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being.

The 36-year-old ‘Supreme Leader’ had been last seen four days before that at a government meeting.

Kim had been receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure early this month.

Daily NK, a speciality website run mostly by North Korean defectors, citing unidentified sources inside the isolated state, said Kim was recovering at a villa in the Mount Kumgang resort county of Hyangsan on the east coast after getting the procedure on April 12 at a hospital there.

Kim’s health has deteriorated in recent months due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork, the Daily NK report said.

‘My understanding is that he had been struggling (with cardiovascular problems) since last August but it worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu,’ a source was quoted as saying, referring to the country’s sacred mountain.

The dictator’s health woes also come as North Korean authorities revealed to citizens in public lectures that there were confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as early as the end of March.

There was no indication that Kim may have contracted the deadly flu-like infection, also known as COVID-19.

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn’t confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Losing the dictator would likely result in a power struggle since Kim has not specifically named a successor.

Among those who are seen as likely candidates who may try to take the top leadership position are Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong.

However, it is more likely a top party leader will take over for Kim.

Given that two of the three members of the Politburo Standing Committee are older, its third member, Chairman of the Organization and Guidance Department Choe Ryong Hae, is seen as a likely candidate, reports NKNews.

Speculation about Kim’s health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

Kim Jon-Un had failed to attend North Korea’s annual Day of the Sun ceremony for the first time, sparking speculation about his health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration and holiday to mark the birth of his grandfather is deeply significant and Kim Jong-Un has not missed it since taking power in 2011.

Neither Kim Jong-Un nor his sister Kim Yo Jong, who is believed to be his second-in-command, attended the ceremony at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, despite many of his senior officials appearing at the wreath laying.

Pyongyang claims it has zero cases of COVID-19, but the disease is rampant in South Korea and Kim may have been advised to practice social distancing.

Although he is not in a high risk category for his age group, Kim’s heavy drinking, smoking and obesity would put the 36-year-old at grave risk if he were to catch coronavirus.

Kim has been highly active in recent weeks and has been pictured out inspecting his military, sometimes with officers wearing face masks, while he does not.

But political analysts believe his conspicuous absence on Wednesday could point towards a political message Kim wants to send, that he wants to step away from the ‘cult of personality’ surrounding the ruling dynasty.

It also comes after a massive reshuffle of his inner circle on Saturday, in which a third of his leadership council were given their marching orders.

His sister, believed to be in her thirties, was also reinstated in her role as propaganda chief after being booted out over last year’s bungled talks with Donald Trump.

‘Kim Jong-Un wants to break away from the past, as well as the North’s traditional cult of personality,’ said Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean defector and researcher in Seoul.

‘His message is that Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung’s times are now over,’ he told AFP.

‘He wants to come across and brand himself as a leader who is modern and competent, rather than a descendant of his predecessors.

‘And he wants to gradually tone down the idolisation of the two late leaders as it goes against his agenda to brand the North as a ‘normal state’.’

The ruling party’s claim to legitimacy has its roots in Kim Il Sung’s fight against Korea’s Japanese colonisers and for years the North’s official propaganda has promoted Kim Jong-Un’s resemblance to his grandfather, in appearance, manner, and even handwriting.

Kim was a relative unknown to the West when he ascended to power replacing his father, Kim Jong-il.

He took power after Kim Jong Nam, 45, the only credible rival to the North Korean leader at the time, had been murdered with a deadly nerve agent in broad daylight – and on foreign soil.

The elder half-brother of Kim Jong-Un died by state assassination at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia’s main airport on February 13, 2017.

Meticulously planned and devious in its conception, the brazen assassination not only showed contempt for world opinion, but sent a message that the many enemies of North Korea will find hard to forget.

Within hours of the announcement on December 18th of his father’s death, North Korea’s ruling Workers Party released a statement calling all in the country to unite ‘under the leadership of our comrade Kim Jong-Un.’

Under Kim, experts say research shows that North Korea has not stopped developing nuclear weapons despite ‘denuclearization’ talks with the US.

North Korea could have built up to 40 nuclear weapons by the end of the 2019 – a dozen more than Kim Jong-un had the same time the year before, researchers claim.

Donald Trump met Kim to discuss the possibility of giving up his nukes in Vietnam in February of last year, but talks stalled after North Korea demanded immediate relief from US sanctions in return for only partial steps toward disarmament.

By year’s end, Kim announced his country’s self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles was over.