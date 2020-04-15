news, local-news, Tasmania, hospital, coronavirus, Rebecca White, Anne Urquhart, Brendan Murphy, North-West

North-West health workers need support, not rumours blaming them for the coronavirus outbreak at Burnie’s hospitals. That is the view of Tasmanian Labor Leader Rebecca White and Tasmanian Labor Senator Anne Urquhart. The pair fired up after Australia’s chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, suggested in a video conference with New Zealand that the Burnie outbreak related to “an illegal dinner party” involving health workers. He said “… most of them went to an illegal dinner party of medical workers, we think.” Premier Peter Gutwein – who ordered a police investigation of the party allegation, citing its serious nature – said Professor Murphy was commenting on a rumour. Professor Murphy later acknowledged contact tracing had not discovered evidence of such a party, while the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Foundation described the rumours as baseless and appalling. Senator Urquhart said: “It’s outrageous that the federal chief medical officer and advisor to the Prime Minister has made statements based on rumour and innuendo.” “Tasmanians and Tasmanian health workers deserve better than a blame game between state and federal governments over how this outbreak started.” She said the workers deserved respect and support for the critical role they were playing during the health emergency. “This is a really difficult time for them and their families, in a situation where some are working under extreme pressure and others are now helpless to assist because they must be quarantined,” she said. Ms White said Professor Murphy’s comments were irresponsible. “They were based on a rumour and were not based in fact,” Ms White said. She said she welcomed news Mr Gutwein contacted Professor Murphy to ask him to update the record. “But it doesn’t undo the hurt that it caused, or the fact those comments were unhelpful for the people of the North-West of Tasmania,” Ms White said. “Our health workforce is already under extraordinary pressure. We know how hard they’re working. “We need to be supporting them now more than ever so they can provide support to our community. “We don’t need to be in a situation where rumours or attacks lead the news cycle. “We need to be making sure that our care and kindness is leading the news cycle because that’s what people need right now.” The police investigation of the party allegations will be headed by Southern-based Detective Inspector Kate Chambers. She was expected to start her task on Wednesday. An officer from outside the North-West was appointed so they would be free of potential links with the region’s health system.

