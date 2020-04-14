North West Regional Hospital emergency department set to reopen Wednesday

coronavirus, Mark Veitch, Sarah Courtney, Tasmania, COVID-19, coronavirus, health

The emergency department at the North West Regional Hospital is set to reopen on Wednesday. A team of about 75 staff including 17 cleaners, being led by a deputy secretary of the Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment, commenced cleaning of the ED on Tuesday. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said it was expected acute health services at the NWRH ED would recommence on Wednesday, stood up by Australian Defence Force and Australian Medical Assistance Team staff. “We are focused on reestablishing the NWRH and North West Private Hospital as quickly as possible to make sure we have safe healthcare delivered to your community,” Ms Courtney said. Three flights of ADF and AUSMAT personnel were due to touch down at Burnie airport on Wednesday afternoon. “These staff will come in as clean staff to be able to man the ED which means that we will have acute services available there at Burnie for the people of that region,” Ms Courtney said. “We know that it’s really important we have clean staff arriving and I’ve sought that reassurance. “These are healthcare professionals that are used to being deployed into a range of circumstances. They will have the right infection control measures to protect themselves and to ensure we don’t have further outbreaks at that site.” Ms Courtney said the rest of the hospital would reopen in stages. “Once we have the ADF and AUSMAT [staff] operating that ED, if people require admission they will be transferred to the Launceston General Hospital or the Royal Hobart Hospital as appropriate,” she said. 28 patients were transferred from the NWRH and the NWPH to the Mersey Community Hospital on Tuesday. “The whole operation took some 12 hours to execute given the complexity and to ensure infections control measures were undertaken,” Ms Courtney said. There will be no further admissions to the Mersey. An investigation into the source of the outbreak at the NWRH continues. Public Health director Mark Veitch confirmed on Tuesday the two most recent COVID-19 deaths at the the NWRH were not connected with the Ruby Princess cruise ship. “They had moved through several hospitals in the North-West in the lead up to their final fatal illness,” Dr Veitch said. “Those two people did die in the course of the outbreak but understanding exactly the route of transmission to them and where they caught their infection is part of the investigation.” Ms Courtney said the results of this investigation would be released to the public. “There will always be leanings from situations like this. We’ll make sure we implement any learnings into our plans,” Ms Courtney said. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 150 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tasmania. 57 people have now recovered, 15 are being managed in hospital and sadly five people have died.

