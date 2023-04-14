Northern Action Plan – Nearly $30 MM in Support of 34 Major Projects in the North!

PORT-CARTIER, QC, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ – The Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord (SPN), Mrs. Maïté Blanchette Vézina, has announced an investment of $28.8 million to support 34 projects from every region of Northern Quebec, as part of the Northern Action Plan Opportunity Budget. Projects selected in these regions represent total investments of over $120 million in energy, environment, labour and training, economic activity, local and community services, telecommunications and transportation, among other sectors.

Minister Blanchette Vézina announced today in Port-Cartier, alongside the Minister of Employment and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region, Kateri Champagne Jourdain. Nineteen projects have been selected in the Côte-Nord region, which will receive over $12.3 million in investments. Among the other announced projects, 4 will be completed in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region and 11 in the Nord-du-Québec region.

The Société du Plan Nord has created the 2020 Opportunity Budget as part of the Northern Action Plan (NAP). This new financial mechanism aims to support major projects that meet northern communities’ priorities that arise during implementation. These projects are consistent with one of the NAP’s orientations, i.e. optimized access to the northern territory, a robust, diversified economic fabric, an attractive, dynamic living environment, and a northern environment to be preserved.

The Opportunity Budget call for projects was launched in April 2021 and closed on May 27th, 2022.

Quotes:

« The SPN-managed Opportunity Budget will certainly make a difference in many communities north of the 49th parallel. This financial tool has enabled 43 large-scale projects to move forward as part of our government’s Northern Action Plan. This investment of 36.3 million dollars represents 157 million dollars in economic returns on the northern territory. It is excellent news for northern regions and Québec as a whole. »

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

« Today’s announcement of over $12.3 million for projects in Côte-Nord demonstrates the dynamism of this region’s organizations and entrepreneurs. I want to congratulate them because communities throughout our beautiful region will benefit from this significant governmental support. I can’t wait to see these promising projects come to fruition in our region! It is essential to support promising initiatives as we are doing today! »

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

« The Opportunity Budget coordinated by the Société du Plan Nord has enabled 24 projects to come to life through this program on the Côte-Nord since its launch. It opened the way to investments totalling $15.1 million in our region since 2021! It has a tremendous impact, and I am eager to see how these projects progress. Congratulations to the promoters! »

Yves Montigny, Member of the National Assembly for René-Lévesque

« Today, we are thrilled to announce $28.8 million in financial aid for projects north of the 49th parallel through the Opportunity Budget. The growth-generating projects that benefit from this tool meet priority needs identified by the northern communities. Their execution will certainly allow us to progress one step further in the sustainable development of Northern Quebec. »

Patrick Beauchesne, President and CEO of the Société du Plan Nord

Highlights

Selected projects and the amount granted

Côte-Nord

The Régie des matières résiduelles de Manicouagan will analyze institutions, businesses and industries waste management practices and prepare an intervention plan and a citizen information toolkit. ( $100 000)

000) Fleur de sel (9430-7857 Québec Inc.) will develop pilot-scale processes to produce “fleur de sel” in a controlled setting in Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan . ($116,202)

sel (9430-7857 Québec Inc.) will develop pilot-scale processes to produce “fleur de sel” in a controlled setting in . The Corporation Véloroute des Baleines built a bicycle path along the coast off Highway 138 from Manic-1 to Baie-Comeau . ($400,000)

. The City of Sept-Îles will produce plans and specifications to build a new arena. ($639,549)

The Consortium Innovation Technologique Énergie Côte-Nord (CITEC) will optimize the CITEC-Uapishka northern renewable energy laboratory’s equipment in the Manicouagan. ($730,724)

The Port of Havre-Saint-Pierre will conduct emergency operations to maintain business activities. ( $336 252)

will conduct emergency operations to maintain business activities. ( 252) Les Jardins de Gallix will upgrade greenhouses and greenhouse equipment. ($207,863)

will upgrade greenhouses and greenhouse equipment. The Montagnais Council of Unamen Shipu has acquired the Madame Ruby Hotel Complex. ($630,000)

The Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach will erect a mixed-use Naskapi building. ( $500 000)

will erect a mixed-use Naskapi building. ( 000) The Société d’habitation communautaire de Fermont will build 40 prefabricated semi-detached houses. ($4,000,000)

will build 40 prefabricated semi-detached houses. The Centre d’action bénévole de Port-Cartier will relocate its activities to the former Saint-Alexandre church in Port-Cartier . ($1,233,732)

will relocate its activities to the former church in . Crustacés Baie-Trinité will acquire new production equipment and improve its processing infrastructure. ($990,000)

Les Jardins secrets d’Océane Inc. in Maliotenam will build greenhouses to grow spirulina ($118,180)

will build greenhouses to grow spirulina The City of Baie-Comeau will create an entrepreneurial ecosystem by fostering synergy between Manicouagan promoters, existing businesses and various socio-economic stakeholders. ($500,000)

will create an entrepreneurial ecosystem by fostering synergy between Manicouagan promoters, existing businesses and various socio-economic stakeholders. L’Espoir de Shelna, in Havre-Saint-Pierre , will expand its facilities to provide enhanced services in the Minganie region for people living with a disability and the autistic public ($528,979) .

, will expand its facilities to provide enhanced services in the Minganie region for people living with a disability and the autistic public . The RCM of Caniapiscau will build a tourist reception area at the entrance of the town of Fermont ($100,000)

The City of Baie-Comeau will build a new 45-space educational childcare facility in the northern territory ($555,457)

will build a new 45-space educational childcare facility in the northern territory Atikuss will establish the Maskisin Moccasin Economuseum in Uashat. ($100,000)

The Institut technologique de maintenance industrielle (ITMI), in Sept-Îles, will develop and roll out fixed and mobile platforms for inspecting mining conveyors using data fusion. ($500,000)

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean

The Parc régional des Grandes-Rivières du Lac-Saint-Jean will upgrade the Au fil des rivières cycling circuit. ($700,000)

The Parc régional des Grandes-Rivières du Lac-Saint-Jean will build a 115-metre multifunctional footbridge over the Ashuapmushuan River ($785,000)

The MRC de Maria-Chapdelaine will create a waste disposal site for cottagers who need access to this service. ($218,779)

The Coopérative forestière Girardville will create a new line of business in forest camp kitchen management. ($270,614)

Nord-du-Québec

BoreA Canada, in Chapais , will increase its production capacity shortly and build a multipurpose building. ($257,055)

, will increase its production capacity shortly and build a multipurpose building. The Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue will develop an ecological planning tool for peatlands in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James. ($108,042)

Les Chantiers Chibougamau ltée will build a single-family housing community for its new employees and their families. ($2,884,200)

The City of Chibougamau will build a new municipal garage. ($500,000)

will build a new municipal garage. Manoir Providence in Chibougamau will increase the capacity of the manor by building 52 new units. (1,200,000)

will increase the capacity of the manor by building 52 new units. (1,200,000) The Cree Women of Eeyou Istchee Association will conduct a nationwide spousal and family violence awareness and prevention campaign. ($200,000)

The City of Chibougamau will complete Phase 2 of its West End residential development. ($1,240,056)

will complete Phase 2 of its West End residential development. The Kativik School Service Centre will acquire heavy machinery for the Northern Construction Equipment Operator vocational training program. ($1,448,723)

Sirivik will build a new community food center, including a year-round greenhouse. ($2,123,740)

The Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau-Québec (FCNQ) will implement electronic labels in all 14 cooperative stores in Nunavik. ($525,000)

Tuvaaluk Landholding Corporation will build an accommodation complex near the Quaqtaq airport. ($3,999,800)





Twenty gouvernement du Québec departments and agencies drafted the 20-23 NAP's 49 actions. The 20-23 NAP reflects the priorities identified by Northern Quebec stakeholders. It seeks to provide relevant communities with the tools they need to invest in their territory fully. The gouvernement du Québec will invest $778.6 million, or over half the total amount provided for in the 20-23 NAP, to support businesses and residents living and working north of the 49th parallel.





The Société du Plan Nord's mission is to contribute to the integrated, coherent development of Québec's northern territory in keeping with the government's orientations and in collaboration with the representatives of the regions and the Aboriginal nations concerned and the private sector.

