Northern Midlands Council will decide support package this month

coronavirus,

The Northern Midlands Council will table a support package to deal with the coronavirus pandemic’s financial affects on the municipality at its next meeting. The details of the support package have not been revealed but will become known a few days prior to the council’s monthly meeting on April 27. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Mayor Mary Knowles said the council would continue to support the Northern Midlands Business Association, who had partnered with the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce. “They’ve set up a special coronavirus phone hotline for businesses,” she said. “We have nearly 1000 businesses in the Northern Midlands so… it’s to help them get through the complexity of the various stimulus packages and hopefully get the right support they can.” The business support hotline was set up for Tasmanian businesses as part of the state government’s stimulus package. IN OTHER NEWS: The free hotline, run by the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is available for businesses statewide to seek information on what support they may be eligible for. The business hotline number is 1300 559 112. Other municipalities such as Launceston City Council and Meander Valley Council have already passed stimulus support packages for their municipalities to cope with the financial impact. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Sign up to one of our many newsletters: .

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/035bbe8c-8942-48c7-b5e7-4af4b6c7332e.jpg/r2_52_1015_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg