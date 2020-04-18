Northern prison opponents fear project fast-track

news, local-news,

Westbury residents opposed to a Northern prison being built on the outskirts of their town are concerned that the state government may seek to effectively bypass the conventional planning approvals process in order to see that the development goes ahead. But Corrections Minister Elise Archer has affirmed that the project will proceed "in line with the planning process that currently applies". The proposed $270 million Northern Regional Prison has proved to be a lightning rod in the small regional community of Westbury, sparking division and strong emotions. IN OTHER NEWS: The government has commissioned SGS Economics to conduct a social and economic impact study of the proposal, a component of which is a survey of residents in the Meander Valley municipality. Westbury Residents Against the Prison president Linda Poulton said she was worried that the government's commitment to follow a standard approvals process involving the local council and the Tasmanian Planning Commission would no longer stand in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. "The concerns of the community will be that our democratic rights will be trampled on in this haste to get these things across the line," she said. Ms Poulton said there was significant pressure from the business community for the prison to be "fast-tracked" and that residents were concerned the government may be compelled to declare the proposal a project of regional significance. Under the Land Use and Planning Approvals Act, a development can be deemed a project of regional significance if the minister is of the opinion that it would make a "significant economic or social contribution to a region" or if it is "of a scale that would be likely to significantly affect the provision of infrastructure … in the area". However, the government is seeking to reform this particular aspect of the legislation with its major projects bill, expected to be introduced to the parliament this year. Proposals declared to be major projects would be assessed by an independent panel convened by the TPC. Ms Archer said the delay to the prison consultation process due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the timeline initially set for the planning process would also be delayed. "The state government has committed to an extensive consultation process and the Northern Regional Prison project is proceeding in line with the planning process that currently applies," she said. Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson confirmed last week that the government was set to bring forward certain infrastructure projects currently in the pipeline so as to stimulate the economy amidst the pandemic and create jobs in the construction sector.

