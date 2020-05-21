Northern suburbs sees positives in building community

news, local-news, northern suburbs, community centre, coronavirus, covid, services

The coronavirus pandemic has made life tougher for many – but the Northern Suburbs Community Centre has found there have been some positives too. They have seen more people willing to help out strangers and “pay forward” acts of kindness for those struggling, bringing the community closer together. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The centre has also helped more families start their own vegetable gardens and learn to cook fresh food in new ways, at a time when accessing food has become more difficult. Northern Suburbs Community Centre manager Denise Delphin said volunteers had delivered the centre’s newsletter to new areas, which had resulted in more people discovering their services. She said their phone call check-up system had also been well-received. “It’s the conversation and connection with others that people are really looking for, that’s the thing people are missing the most,” Ms Delphin said. “The way we’re keeping people connected is by going out and doing deliveries. This has included art and craft packs, gardening packs with spuds and broad beans, putting together videos to show how to use that produce, things like that. IN OTHER NEWS: “It’s more than just the food. It’s having that visit from somebody else, and just being able to say ‘hello’.” The centre is continuing to provide its freezer filler meals making use of the community garden, and delivering bags of fruit and vegetables. Knitting packs have also been provided to residents. They have also found new ways to deliver programs like Everyday Literacy, PEEPS Youth, L2P driving lessons and No Interest Loan Scheme applications. “And we’ve noticed that we’ve had a lot more interest from people that didn’t previously know about us, that’s increased dramatically, that’s been awesome,” Ms Delphin said.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/99a5f4a2-2607-48d6-bda0-1da4f04bc4ae.jpg/r0_459_6016_3858_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg