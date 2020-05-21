Jimmys Post

Northside teens drive head-on into oncoming traffic

Northside teens drive head-on into oncoming traffic

Shocking footage of a Mazda Cx9 driving into oncoming traffic in broad daylight along Sandgate Road. Several youths aged 13 and 14 have since been charged.

Source link

admin

Related News

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Queensland has placed its bid to host the 2032 Olympics on hold to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The government estimates the games could inject

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Violence, mental illness and despair: The disturbing family history of a psychopath who killed his wife, daughter and grandchildren in one of Australia’s worst massacres

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

At least two people have survived and 97 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi with 107 people on

Mike Tindall reveals they are sending Mia, 6, back to school in Junes

Mike Tindall reveals they are sending Mia, 6, back to school in Junes

Mike Tindall has described homeschooling his daughter Mia, 6, as ‘nice but also frustrating’, in a candid interview about life in isolation.  The former England

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *