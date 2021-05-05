Norton AntiVirus Plus 2021 – Antivirus software for 1 Device with Auto-Renewal – Includes Password Manager, Smart Firewall and PC Cloud Backup [Download]



Norton AntiVirus Plus is ideal for 1 PC or Mac providing real-time threat protection against malware, spyware, ransomware, phishing attacks and more of today’s complex online and offline threats with multiple layers of advanced security technology including smart firewall. With password manager, create, store, and sync all your passwords across windows, iOS and Android devices to securely log into any site. Don’t settle for anything less. Get advanced malware protection and more today. Enrolling in our auto-renewing subscription and storing a payment method is required for activation and use.* We won’t charge you until your renewal period. You will get an email reminder before we charge your payment method and can cancel your automatic renewal at any time in your Norton account.

REAL-TIME THREAT PROTECTION Advanced security protects against existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware and viruses, and it won’t slow down your device performance.

PASSWORD MANAGER Easily create, store, and manage your passwords, credit card information and other credentials online – safely and securely.

SMART FIREWALL Monitors communications between your computer and other computers and blocks unauthorized traffic, helping protect your personal files and financial information.

2GB SECURE PC CLOUD BACKUP store and help protect important files as a preventative measure to hard drive failures, stolen devices and even ransomware.***

PRE-PAID SUBSCRIPTION A payment method must be stored in your Norton account to activate* You won’t be charged until the prepaid term ends. For new Norton subscriptions only at an introductory price

AUTO-RENEWAL Never have a service disruption since this subscription auto-renews annually. If you do not wish to renew, you can cancel in your Norton account anytime.





