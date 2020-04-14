Norton offers six-month free subscription for parental control software Norton Family till May 31

Cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock on Tuesday announced a complimentary six-month subscription to its Norton Family software owing to a rising number of cybersecurity issues in light of Covid-19 pandemic.

The software helps parents supervise their children’s online activities.

“In view of the unprecedented crisis presented by Covid-19, NortonLifeLock is allowing consumers to download Norton Family from family.norton.com by registering on the website with no financial commitment or credit card details. The offer is valid till May 31, 2020,” the company said in an official statement.

According to Norton’s recently launched NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report, four in every ten respondents i.e. 40 per cent Indians had reported having experienced identity theft, with 10 per cent having suffered some manner of loss as a result.

As more people are mandated to stay home as a safeguard against the Covid-19 pandemic, children are spending more time online through “internet-enabled devices” for studies, entertainment, and play. This makes them more vulnerable to cyberattacks and other online threats.

“Increased online time comes with an increased risk of exposure to cyber threats, especially when it concerns children. There’s a greater need than ever to protect one’s identity in the online world, and we are committed to helping the consumers in these unprecedented times by keeping families protected and safer as kids connect online for school and play. We hope that consumers make the most of the offer and help protect themselves from the potential threats,” said Ritesh Chopra, Country Director, NortonLifeLock, India.

Norton Family provides parents with tools to help protect children from potential online threats by monitoring their online activity and identifying potential concerns.

Parents can monitor the content that the children can see, their online searches and the time spent on these devices. Norton Family also allows users to set usage limits and block inappropriate content and websites.