Norwood man to be released

A Norwood man with a long history of heavy drug use is set to walk out of Risdon Prison after a Magistrate backdated a 24-week jail sentence to November last year. Trent Philip Tuthill, 31, received three distinct sentences after pleading guilty to a total of 29 offences committed between November 2018 and November 2019. Magistrate Simon Brown backdated to November 22, 2019 a sentence for firearms offences, assault and a destroy property offence which was a perspex screen at the Launceston Magistrates Court and breach of bail when he was taken into custody. IN OTHER NEWS: Tuthill, who torched his father’s $30,000 car in 2013 because he would not lend it to him, was fined $1000 for possession of a crossbow, possession of ammunition and a smoking device. Mr Brown outlined an extensive history of offending which included three suspended sentences and two actual sentences dating back to 2014. “There has been quite a significant escalation from possession of drugs to matters of significant dishonesty,” he said. “The nexus between your drug use and your offending is not in dispute. “The family violence and firearms offences are matter for real concern. “You have a very poor record and a history of not complying with suspended sentences so I will not suspend any of the sentence I impose.” Mr Brown ordered Tuthill to undertake a drug treatment order with a custodial component of five months. “You are not required to serve all or any of that five months unless it is activated under the Sentencing Act,” he said.

