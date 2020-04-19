Banning us from going outside sure saves lives. Just look: not a single Australian has been disembowelled by a kangaroo!

By the same logic, our leaders claim all their bans have saved us from dying of coronavirus.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews reckons even banning golf has been a lifesaver: “No round of golf is worth someone’s life.”

The NSW government last weekend leaked modelling which led to this news report: “The coronavirus would have claimed as many as 700 lives by today had NSW not forged ahead with tougher lockdown measures.”

Just 700?

Originally published as NOT ALL CORONAVIRUS BANS WORK